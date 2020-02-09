A Life Remembered: Denise Maki

Asked why she didn’t work with Girl Scouts, Renee says her mother replied, "Too much drama."

Denise's involvement with scouting often brought into play her skills in event organization and cooking, said her family.

"She loved throwing and going to parties," Renee said.

She and Bill liked to dress up for Halloween and hosted many a Halloween bash, recalls Renee.

Denise loved cooking and teaching her family the art of the latke, matzo ball soup and her very special brownies.

"Cooking for friends was how she repaid them for gifts or kindness,” Mattie said.

Move to Kenosha County, retirement

In 2002, Denise and Bill moved to Pleasant Prairie where they lived with Renee and her daughters.

Bill died in 2007, and a couple of years later Denise and Renee purchased a home in Kenosha’s Strawberry Creek subdivision.

That same year Denise retired from her work with the Boy Scouts in Highland Park. She continued her connection to scouting by volunteering for Boy Scout activities and events in southeast Wisconsin.

"She liked going to camps and doing the food,” Mattie said.