A Life Remembered: Don Orth was a civic-minded ad man who did things his own way

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Life didn’t intimidate Don Orth.
He went places others might not have, such as following a career as a newspaper ad man and finding the back door entrance to Notre Dame Cathedral.
“Everything was challenging and fun to him,” said his wife, Ellie Orth.
An advertising salesman for Kenosha News for 34 years, Don led by example, said former colleagues. “He got out on the street; he didn’t just sit behind the desk,” recalled Dennis Serpe who worked with Don for some 20 years.
He was also involved with Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers and “behind the scenes” in local politics.
Don’s success lay in his ability to relate to people, said those who knew him. “He was interested in everyone and their stories,” Ellie said.
“Don was just one of the happiest people I knew, with an infectious smile and a positive attitude, which are traits we could use more of today,” said Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Executive.
Donald C. Orth, 84, of Kenosha passed away Sept. 16 at his home. He is survived by his wife Elvira (“Elllie”); three children, Donald (Lisa), Cathy and Andrew (Jennifer) Orth; four grandchildren; his sister, Eileen Carls, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Born in 1936
Don was born July 1, 1936, in Kenosha to Harry and Julia (Bonk) Orth. He graduated in 1954 from St. Catherine’s High School, Racine.
Following high school he worked at American Motors before signing up for the Army. After serving in the Korean War from 1956 through 1958, Don returned to Kenosha and work at AMC.
He married in 1960 and had two children, Donald and Cathy. The marriage later ended in divorce.
After 10 years at the motors, Don decided to go to school for marketing at Kenosha Technical Institute (now Gateway). “He could have retired from AMC at 20 years but wanted to use his talents in other ways,” Ellie said.
In 1966, while attending KTI, Don was recruited by the Kenosha News for the advertising department.
For the next three decades Don helped build the ad department, retiring as classified advertising manager in 2000.
Don met Ellie Klausch in 1978 at the Kenosha News where she was working as an advertising advisor. They married Aug. 3, 1979, and had a son, Andrew.
Serpe, who retired from the News this year, said that Don was part of a legendary sales force that “helped make the News successful.”
“He never put too much pressure on the sales team. He made it fun but he was tough — making sure our goals were met,” Serpe said.
Civic minded, Don served on the boards of the Kenosha Library and the Boys and Girls Club and the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade Committee.
He was such a staunch advocate for construction of the Northside Library that family jokingly referred to the project as “the Orth-side library.”
Don’s interest in politics national and regional led him to campaign for President Kennedy and work as campaign manager for Wisconsin Gov. John W. Reynolds.
Crime Stoppers advocate
A law enforcement booster, Don was involved with Crime Stoppers for more than 30 years.
“Don raised more than $100,000 to be used for crime tips, and that led to the successful resolve of many crimes,” said Kreuser.
When Don stepped down from Crime Stoppers in 2017, he spoke of his passion for the organization. “‘The goal of the program is to develop a community offensive against crime,’” Don said. “‘Our mission is to help solve crime and make communities safer.’”
Ellie said Don’s interest in Crime Stoppers stemmed from patriotism and a deep sense of support for law enforcement.
Don took his passion for Crime Stoppers wherever he went, said Ellie. “He passed out Crime Stoppers pens, whistles and flashlights to waitresses and nurses at his doctor’s office.”
“Don loved his community and was very involved,” Jim Kreuser said. “I always referred to him as the ‘Mayor of the Northside’ because he cared about the area and he cared about making it better.”
Another of Don’s community connections was with area veterans. A member of Korean War Veterans SE Wisconsin Chapter #227, Don attended the Heroes Café held at Festival Foods, helped with fundraising on behalf of Korean War vets and spoke to high school students about his war experiences.
Projects at home
At home Don developed skills for building log-style yard swings which he gave to his adult children and neighbors.
He also tended a bountiful vegetable garden featuring, at its height, 80 tomato plants, said Ellie. “He started his plants from seed, spending six weeks nurturing tomato and pepper seedlings.”
Don shared bumper crops with friends, neighbors and local restaurants. “With his doctors he preferred to talk about tomatoes rather than his health,” Ellie said.
Not surprisingly, Don kept up on current events. He subscribed to four daily papers and always read the local paper while on vacation, Ellie said.
Anywhere he went, Don did things his way.
While visiting Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Don persuaded Ellie to bypass the line at the front door by seeking entrance through a back door.
Another time he found his way into the Indy 500 parade.
Ellie said Don’s response to such antics often was, “‘Well, the average guy would have a problem with that.’”
“Don had confidence, bravado and the gift of gab.”
