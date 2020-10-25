A Life Remembered: Don Orth was a civic-minded ad man who did things his own way

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.

Life didn’t intimidate Don Orth.

He went places others might not have, such as following a career as a newspaper ad man and finding the back door entrance to Notre Dame Cathedral.

“Everything was challenging and fun to him,” said his wife, Ellie Orth.

An advertising salesman for Kenosha News for 34 years, Don led by example, said former colleagues. “He got out on the street; he didn’t just sit behind the desk,” recalled Dennis Serpe who worked with Don for some 20 years.

He was also involved with Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers and “behind the scenes” in local politics.

Don’s success lay in his ability to relate to people, said those who knew him. “He was interested in everyone and their stories,” Ellie said.

“Don was just one of the happiest people I knew, with an infectious smile and a positive attitude, which are traits we could use more of today,” said Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Executive.