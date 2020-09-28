A Life Remembered:: Doria Lichter had a talent for life

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Doria Lichter was an energetic woman who “was always busy.”
She trained horses, won archery competitions, delved into body building and built her own home.
“She was a worker bee — I never knew anyone who worked like her,” said her partner of 24 years, Nancy Kelly.
Doria was mechanically inclined, with an artistic streak who enjoyed woodcarving and painting watercolors and acrylics.
“She just liked being good at stuff,” Nancy said.
Doria also loved to teach what she knew, said her sister Renee Lichter.
“She taught my grandson (Doria’s grand-nephew) how to take apart a lawn mower and put it back together again. She wanted to teach things that other people didn’t know,” she said.
Doria Lichter, 73, of Paris, passed away Aug. 17 at her residence.
Survivors include her partner, Nancy Kelly; sisters, Renee Lichter and Nina Lichter; a niece and nephew, Michelle and Ryan; and two great-nephews, Nathan and Colin.
Grew up on a farm
Doria was born in Kenosha on May 20, 1947, the daughter of Raymond and Mildred Lichter. Doria’s family lived on a dairy farm that once covered 100 acres in Somers.
“County Highway L (18th Street) was once called Lichter Road for one branch of the family,” noted Nancy.
Doria’s immediate family farm was at Highway County A and 30th Avenue.
During her youth Doria, the oldest, learned to drive farm equipment, care for the animals and train horses that boarded there, Renee said.
After graduating from St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Doria took a few different jobs and in 1988 began working for the Kenosha County Highway Department. Her chief duties were driving large mowers and doing snow removal.
“Growing up on the farm made her good with equipment — tractors and highway trucks are sort of similar,” Nancy said.
In her late 30s, Doria took up archery at Kenosha Bowmen with Renee. Going all in, Doria took first place in local archery tournaments. “She could have continued (with competition) but that would have involved traveling and she wanted to stay in the area,” Nancy said.
Building her own home
In 1994 Doria constructed a four-bedroom home on a five-plus acre plot of land in the town of Paris with the help of a carpenter friend and licensed utility workers. “Basically she turned a former soybean field into a park and a home,” Nancy said.
Although Nancy didn’t know Doria at the time, Nancy says she was impressed when she learned how Doria did much of the work single-handedly.
“This was a woman who spent every night after working all day building this house,” Nancy said. “She lived with just a hot plate and a generator — I don’t know anybody who works that hard.”
In addition to the house, Doria put in an extensive vegetable garden which she worked with Renee.
“She was my teacher when it came to gardening,” Renee said. “We grew sweet corn, cucumbers, peppers and zucchini. I went out there two or three times a week — it was great spending time together.”
Doria met Nancy in 1996 when they were both attending a Native American drumming event in Milwaukee. “It was something we were into for a while,” she said.
Nancy says she was attracted to Doria for her energy and “solidness.” Nancy, who was from Milwaukee, eventually came to live with Doria.
“We were really different but sort of similar; sort of yin-yang,” Nancy said.
Among those differences was the fact that, when they met, Doria enjoyed riding a cruiser-style motorcycle, an interest Nancy didn’t share. “She’d go out on rides and I’d do my music thing or bake pies,” she said.
“Doria had no fear,” said Nancy about Doria’s motorcycle riding.
Among the interests they shared was fishing and traveling the U.S. and to Italy.
Involved in woodworking
In the early 2000s, Doria took woodworking lessons at Bong State Park and became very proficient at this too. She joined the Southeast Wisconsin Carvers Club and participated in the artist-in-residence program at the Kenosha Public Museum. Doria’s specialty was crafting and painting detailed carvings of birds, their plumage and their habitats.
“She had an artistic eye; she was into plants and birds big time,” Nancy said.
Nancy says it was interesting that Doria enjoyed the tiny details that went into her carvings. “Normally she was a ‘big picture person’ who didn’t like small-scale things,” Nancy said.
Keeping busy was Doria’s mantra. “Doria needed things to keep her occupied,” Nancy said.
Doria retired from the highway department in 2002 following a flare up of multiple sclerosis, which she had had years before.
More recently, Doria dealt with lung cancer as well.
Health issues did not get Doria down, said Nancy and Renee. “She just accepted it; she was an unbelievably strong person ,” Nancy said.
“She was a positive thinker. Even if she was upset or down in the dumps she sure didn’t show it,” Renee said.
This was her approach to her life in general, they said.
“She told it like it was,” Nancy said. “There was no BS with Doria, she was a real straight shooter.”
