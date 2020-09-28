A Life Remembered:: Doria Lichter had a talent for life

Although Nancy didn’t know Doria at the time, Nancy says she was impressed when she learned how Doria did much of the work single-handedly.

“This was a woman who spent every night after working all day building this house,” Nancy said. “She lived with just a hot plate and a generator — I don’t know anybody who works that hard.”

In addition to the house, Doria put in an extensive vegetable garden which she worked with Renee.

“She was my teacher when it came to gardening,” Renee said. “We grew sweet corn, cucumbers, peppers and zucchini. I went out there two or three times a week — it was great spending time together.”

Doria met Nancy in 1996 when they were both attending a Native American drumming event in Milwaukee. “It was something we were into for a while,” she said.

Nancy says she was attracted to Doria for her energy and “solidness.” Nancy, who was from Milwaukee, eventually came to live with Doria.

“We were really different but sort of similar; sort of yin-yang,” Nancy said.