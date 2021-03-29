A Life Remembered: Dorothy Winkelmann

“The farm was rented to other tenants but we had a couple of cows, some goats and chickens,” said Dorothy’s sister Adele “Del” Scaman.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy was the kind of sister who was always there when you needed her, said her brother, Brian.

The oldest girl of the family’s five girls, Dorothy often helped take charge of her younger siblings. “She liked to take her sisters to Downtown Kenosha to the shops,” Brian.

“She was very generous,” Del said.

After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Racine in 1957, Dorothy went to work at a television assembler at Warwick Electronics in Waukegan, Ill.

On Oct. 20, 1962, she married George Winkelmann and they settled in Kenosha.

When her children were very young Dorothy stayed home to care for them. As they got older she worked at Bobby Nelson Cheese Shop and later at G. Leblanc Incorporated as an assembler of musical instruments. She retired in 2007.

Bowling champ, avid golfer

Dorothy and George enjoyed bowling together. “We (played in leagues) on Saturday nights and Sundays and both of us had pretty good scores,” George said.