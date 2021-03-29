A Life Remembered: Dorothy Winkelmann

When she was a young girl, Dorothy Gross lived across the street from Maplecrest Country Club where her father was a greenskeeper.
When she and her sisters asked if they could try the sport, their mother replied, “Women don’t golf.”
That, however, didn’t stop young Dorothy, nor her sisters, Adelphia, Marilyn, Arleen, Noreen and Edna.
They all ended up playing it, sometimes solo, sometimes in leagues.
“Dorothy lived for golf outings,” said her husband, George.
Dorothy Winkelmann, 81, of Anamosa, Iowa, died Feb. 8, following a heart attack.
Surviving her are her husband George; her children, Scott Winkelmann and Tammy (Duane) Lupia; two grandchildren and a great-grandson; her siblings, Edna Gross, Adelphia (Robert) Scaman, Noreen (Robert) Horton, Marilyn (Steve) Butowski, Debbie (Steve) Cannon, Theresa Gross, Bernard (Sally) Gross and Brian (Karen) Gross; a brother-in-law, Louis (Mae) Winkelmann; and a sister-in-law, Alice Daly.
Life on the farm
Dorothy Jane Gross was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Kenosha, the daughter of Adolf and Dorothy Gross.
Dorothy and her 12 siblings lived on a farm owned and operated by their maternal grandmother’s family.
“The farm was rented to other tenants but we had a couple of cows, some goats and chickens,” said Dorothy’s sister Adele “Del” Scaman.
Dorothy was the kind of sister who was always there when you needed her, said her brother, Brian.
The oldest girl of the family’s five girls, Dorothy often helped take charge of her younger siblings. “She liked to take her sisters to Downtown Kenosha to the shops,” Brian.
“She was very generous,” Del said.
After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Racine in 1957, Dorothy went to work at a television assembler at Warwick Electronics in Waukegan, Ill.
On Oct. 20, 1962, she married George Winkelmann and they settled in Kenosha.
When her children were very young Dorothy stayed home to care for them. As they got older she worked at Bobby Nelson Cheese Shop and later at G. Leblanc Incorporated as an assembler of musical instruments. She retired in 2007.
Bowling champ, avid golfer
Dorothy and George enjoyed bowling together. “We (played in leagues) on Saturday nights and Sundays and both of us had pretty good scores,” George said.
For five years in a row the couple took first place on a team sponsored by Somers Inn. “Our living room was nothing but trophies,” George said.
Although George golfed a little, Dorothy was the more avid golfer of the two. Dorothy and her sisters played on leagues at the Bristol Oaks Golf Course and each year she and Del went on golf outings to Door County. “They hit every golf course,” George said.
In 2008 George and Dorothy moved to Anamosa, Iowa, to be closer to their grandchildren. There George became a greenskeeper for a local golf course and Dorothy continued to golf and enjoy bowling, often beating George in the latter.
Asked what she most liked about being with her sister, Del said, “Just having fun and remembering old times.”
“Dorothy was very happy-go-lucky,” George said.