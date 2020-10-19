A Life Remembered: Earl DeLabio

“When my dad did something, he did it,” Jeanne said.

“Every day he would go there with his wagon and his walker,” added Jeff.

Didn’t let things slow him down

Not one to let increasing mobility issues get him down, Earl “figured out a workaround for what he needed done,” Kathy said.

Earl was also “a strong people person” said Kathy. “He would tool around the neighborhood with his walker socializing and offering help, knowledge or the loan of his tools.”

From tips on growing produce to helping out young riders, Earl very much enjoyed sharing what he learned with others, said family. “He really connected with my son (Josh Feekes) through competitive riding,” Jeanne said.

He was known for his kindness, sincerity and “forthrightness,” said his children.

“A big part of his personality was that he wouldn’t pull any punches—he told it like it was,” Scott said.

“He had a tough exterior but he was soft on the inside and not everybody saw that side of him,” Kathy said.