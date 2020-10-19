A Life Remembered: Earl DeLabio

Earl DeLabio embodied the qualities of the American West while living in the Midwest.
He was a self-sufficient, self-taught man who overcame obstacles to pursue a wide range of interests.
Despite “physical limitations to his feet and legs,” Earl took himself on adventures from bear hunting in Canada to competitive horseback riding.
“He was gonna do what he was gonna do — and nothing was going to stop him,” observed his son Scott, DeLabio.
Earl also played softball, volleyball and was an accomplished bow hunter.
“When he went in, he went all in,” said his son, Jeff DeLabio.
During his lifetime, Earl also raced drag cars and motorcycles and was “a big time hunter.”
“He was definitely fearless,” said daughter Jeanne Feekes.
Passed away Sept. 10
Earl David DeLabio, 79, passed away Sept. 10, from lung cancer. Surviving him are his wife Kathy; his children Laurie (Marv) Owens, Scott (Lori) DeLabio, Jeff DeLabio, Jeanne (Greg) Feekes and Bradley (Kimberly) DeLabio; his sister Kathy (Don) Wood; brothers Jim (Sue) DeLabio, Bob DeLabio and Rich DeLabio; his brother-in-law John (Ruth) Kontz, sisters-in-law Patricia (Michael) Cannon and Susan Kontz; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The oldest of seven children born to Lornie DeLabio and Dorothy Lueck, Earl was born in Kenosha, May 25, 1941.
Earl was born with a condition known as clubfoot, which affected both of his feet. He underwent several corrective surgeries and attended Jefferson Orthopedic School, the annex to Jefferson Elementary School in Kenosha.
“Doctors predicted he’d be in wheelchair by age 40,” said his wife, Kathy.
In his youth during summer vacation he visited a farm in Neenah belonging to one of the school’s physical therapists where he enjoyed his first encounters with horses and farm life.
After graduating from Bradford High School, Earl began working as a mechanic specializing in heavy engine work and metal fabricating.
On Sept. 3, 1960, he married Mary Ellen Lichter. The marriage later ended in divorce.
In the 1970s Earl participated in drag racing cars and a 650 cc Kawasaki motorcycle at the racing strip in Wilmot. “He wasn’t competitive but he liked to win,” Jeanne said.
Earl met Kathy Kontz when they were both working at Ruffalo’s Decorating Company and they married Oct. 5, 1985.
Earl worked at several auto repair shops before opening his own he called Earl’s Auto Repair in the mid-1980s.
As a business owner Earl sponsored teams for city softball and volleyball leagues, playing softball with Scott and sponsoring Jeanne’s volleyball team.
Earl’s mechanical know-how included working with wood. He was an adept carpenter who constructed hunting stands, lounge chairs, work benches and game boards.
As with everything he did, Earl “didn’t just tinker with carpentry, he excelled in it,” Jeanne said.
“It was in his DNA to fix and build stuff,” noted Scott.
A keen hunter
For most of his life Earl was a keen hunter of turkey, pheasant, deer and elk, skilled with both gun and bow, said family.
Earl introduced his love of hunting to Kathy and they enjoyed it for 35 years, she said.
“I imagine he never missed a deer hunting season,” said his son Scott.
“He went out to Wyoming to hunt mule deer and elk and I learned how to cook the meat,” Kathy said.
Once Earl “inadvertently” bagged a bear in Canada. “He and his hunting buddies got between a mother bear and her cubs and she charged them,” explained Kathy. “After they shot her they rescued the cubs by having them flown out of the area.”
Competitive rider
Eventually mobility became a bit of a challenge for Earl and he started using a cane to ambulate.
This did not stop him from starting a whole new life chapter, however.
In his 50s Earl bought a horse he named Warrior and became a skilled competitive rider. He toured the show circuit as a member of the Badger Horse Show Association and mastered horse barrel racing for which he took home prizes and competed in the National Barrel Horse Association world finals.
In 1998 Earl rode Warrior in the Sesquicentennial Wagon Train from Pleasant Prairie to Luxemburg, Wis. — a 16-day, 240-mile ride.
Warrior was one of several American Paint horses Earl owned over the years. He eventually bred them at an area horse farm where he acted as unofficial barn manager, Kathy said. “He was out there every day,” she said.
Earl also tried his hand at ranching on short trip to a Montana ranch where he helped in rounding up and branding cattle.
“He loved it,” Kathy said. “If he could have been anything (in life) he would have been either a cowboy or a farmer.”
Earl got his dose of farming when get got involved with Kenosha’s Down to Earth Community Gardens project. From 2014 through 2017 Earl grew a wide range of produce on several garden plots.
“When my dad did something, he did it,” Jeanne said.
“Every day he would go there with his wagon and his walker,” added Jeff.
Didn’t let things slow him down
Not one to let increasing mobility issues get him down, Earl “figured out a workaround for what he needed done,” Kathy said.
Earl was also “a strong people person” said Kathy. “He would tool around the neighborhood with his walker socializing and offering help, knowledge or the loan of his tools.”
From tips on growing produce to helping out young riders, Earl very much enjoyed sharing what he learned with others, said family. “He really connected with my son (Josh Feekes) through competitive riding,” Jeanne said.
He was known for his kindness, sincerity and “forthrightness,” said his children.
“A big part of his personality was that he wouldn’t pull any punches—he told it like it was,” Scott said.
“He had a tough exterior but he was soft on the inside and not everybody saw that side of him,” Kathy said.
Demonstrating by example, Earl “taught others not to be afraid to do what they wanted to do,” Kathy said.
“Even if it was scary or hard,” added Jeanne.
