A Life Remembered: Esther Stevens was a light for her family

Esther loved music as well. She played piano by ear and she and Fred made time to go dancing. “They were both good dancers,” Debbie said. Their favorite song was “The Blue Skirt Waltz,” which they danced to the night they met.

Went to work at Cooper’s

In the early 1960s, when her youngest child began kindergarten, Esther attended Kenosha Technical Institute where she learned keypunching. She went to work for Cooper’s, now Jockey International, where she entered information into the system via punched cards that helped process orders.

She continued to work at Jockey for more than 20 years, retiring after technological advances phased out the punch card system.

Esther and Fred purchased land in Arkdale formerly owned by her father, and moved there after Fred’s retirement in 1989.

Several of Esther’s siblings still resided in Arkdale and Esther was glad to return to the area where she had been raised.

Esther rejoined the Trinity Lutheran Church and became active in the Strongs Prairie Community Club. She and Fred were also active members of the local VFW post and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Her hobbies included following the Brewers and shopping.