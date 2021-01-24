A Life Remembered: Esther Stevens was a light for her family

Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Esther Stevens was strong and positive; a woman who cheered her children to success in their lives.
She also overcame obstacles including contracting polio while pregnant and caring for her husband as he battled Alzheimer’s.
“My mother’s spirit showed me by example: through her infinite compassion, counsel and unbridled commitment to her family,” said her son, Jeff Stevens.
“She was an encourager who allowed us to be ourselves,” said her daughter Susan Dempsey.
“She was tough — tougher than me,” said her daughter, Debbie Stevens.
And Esther was also able to see the lighter side of things/
“She embraced the fun-loving part of life,” said her son, Ron Stevens. “Her brothers and sisters always did fun things and pulled a lot of pranks on each other and that sense of mischief has been passed down to (our family.)”
Esther Helen Stevens passed away Jan. 3, at the age of 90. She is survived by her children Fred (Patricia Chastain) Stevens Jr., Ronald (Betty) Stevens, Debra (Robert Wheeler) Stevens, Susan (Jefferson) Dempsey and Jeffrey (Donna Gaddy) Stevens; three sisters and a brother; five sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Born in Arkdale
Born June 23, 1930, in Arkdale, Wis., Esther was the middle child of 11 children born to Hans and Hilda Pedersen.
At 19, not long after graduating from Adams-Friendship High School, Esther met her husband-to-be, Fred Stevens, at the Spot in the Woods, a local dance hall.
They married Dec. 17, 1949, and settled in Lake Benton, Minn. A few months later, Fred received orders to report for active duty during the Korean Conflict and Esther moved back to her family in Arkdale.
Upon Fred’s return to the states, the family moved to Kenosha. Esther was pregnant with their second child in 1952 when she and Fred both contracted polio. They sent their oldest child to stay with Fred’s parents and checked into the hospital’s polio ward. Fred and Esther recovered fully and returned home.
While their five children were young Esther was a committed homemaker, cleaning, baking, sewing, teaching, and, as Susan said, “sometimes acting as referee.”
“Even though she had five teenagers, she managed to get through it,” Susan said. “She was always in our corner, but she was also the first one to discipline us.”
“I always knew she had my back,” agreed Debbie.
When her kids participated in band in school, Esther attended each of their Band-O-Rama concerts. “She was always celebrating her children’s accomplishments,” Susan said.
Esther loved music as well. She played piano by ear and she and Fred made time to go dancing. “They were both good dancers,” Debbie said. Their favorite song was “The Blue Skirt Waltz,” which they danced to the night they met.
Went to work at Cooper’s
In the early 1960s, when her youngest child began kindergarten, Esther attended Kenosha Technical Institute where she learned keypunching. She went to work for Cooper’s, now Jockey International, where she entered information into the system via punched cards that helped process orders.
She continued to work at Jockey for more than 20 years, retiring after technological advances phased out the punch card system.
Esther and Fred purchased land in Arkdale formerly owned by her father, and moved there after Fred’s retirement in 1989.
Several of Esther’s siblings still resided in Arkdale and Esther was glad to return to the area where she had been raised.
Esther rejoined the Trinity Lutheran Church and became active in the Strongs Prairie Community Club. She and Fred were also active members of the local VFW post and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Her hobbies included following the Brewers and shopping.
“What she really liked was shopping — she and I shopped every week before COVID times ... She liked to eat at Olive Garden, Oriental Inn and Jack Andrea’s because that involved shopping as well,” Debbie said.
“She had more (costume) jewelry than you could imagine; tons of earrings,” Debbie said.
Esther took pride in her appearance. “She wasn’t vain at all, she just always made sure she looked nice even if she wasn’t going anywhere,” Debbie said. “She was very elegant and classy; she loved sparky, beautiful things.”
Return to Kenosha
In 2010 Esther suffered a fall at their home in Arkdale and the couple decided to return to Kenosha to be nearer their children and grandchildren. For the years remaining until his death in 2017, Esther lovingly cared for Fred as his Alzheimer’s advanced, family members said.
Esther moved to Library Terrace Assisted Living and made the best of things when the facility was closed to visitors during the pandemic.
“She didn’t let on how hard it was for her,” Debbie said. “She continued to be loving and caring and to worry about her family.”
Esther visited family through the windows and maintained her favorite routines. “She put on full makeup every day even during the COVID quarantine,” Debbie said. “A couple days after Christmas she said she wanted to wear her black velvet.”
“She was so strong and never really got upset (by the quarantine) until the last few months,” Debbie said. “She was a light for everyone — a light in dark times.”
“Mom always shined the living light of truth on life,” Jeff said. “She told me, ‘Constantly forgive and forget. It makes you happier and all I want is for you to be happy.’”