Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Greta Erickson was a school lunch lady and home cook with “secret family recipes.”
She cooked with her husband and catered weddings with women from her neighborhood.
“Food was a big part of her life even after she retired,” said her daughter, Christine Aiello.
Greta was also a 4-H instructor, Girl Scout leader and a clerical worker for the Social Security Administration.
“Mom was so involved,” Christine said. “It gave her great joy being active in the community.”
Teaching her own children to be self-sufficient was also satisfying to Greta, said her son, Chuck Erickson.
“In the mornings, before we got up and left the house, we were responsible to do our chores and take care of ourselves,” Chuck said.
Greta B. Erickson, 82, of Pleasant Prairie, died June 19 at Aurora Medical Center. She is survived by her mother, Bertha Krebs; two sons, Charles (Jeanne) and Michael (Louise) Erickson; her daughter, Christine Aiello; a daughter-in-law, Sue Forgianni-Erickson; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Kenneth Krebs, Janice Diestler and Bernard Krebs; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Her husband, Bud, preceded her in death in 2017.
‘She loved doing projects’
Greta was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Kenosha to Bernard and Bertha Krebs. She was educated in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.
Greta married Charles “Bud” Erickson on May 25, 1957, at St. George Catholic Church.
Before her own children were in school, Greta got involved with the local chapter of 4-H.
“She loved doing projects — especially baking — and taught the girls in the neighborhood how to cook,” Christine said.
She then became a lunch lady at her children’s school, at a time when cooking meals from scratch came with the job description.
In her off hours, Greta got involved with catering with several friends.
“They did big time weddings and men’s business meetings,” Christine said.
Greta liked sharing her recipes for steak tartar and her special potato salad. For big events, she also got her family involved, Christine said.
“There were many long nights of peeling potatoes and hand mixing the potato salad,” she said.
Time with 4-H, Social Security
When Christine was in grade school, Greta got became a Brownie leader helping the girls earn badges in domestic skills.
“She taught skills they would need when they grew up — cooking, cleaning,” Christine said.
To give them some real-world perspective, Greta took the scouts on shopping excursions where they learned comparison shopping. She also taught them first aid basics for babysitting, Christine said.
Greta was also a Den mother when her sons were Cub Scouts.
In 1978, Greta went to work at the Social Security office in Racine. She started with clerical work and, by the time she retired in 1998, had been promoted to administrative secretary.
At the Social Security office, Greta became a role model for her co-workers, said former colleague and longtime friend Barb Baer. “She was so professional.”
Greta enjoyed maintaining friendships she made at the office, meeting for lunch with her “Racine ladies” long after she retired.
“We just clicked,” Barb said. “We had the same sense of humor, and she was the sweetest person.”
“(The job) was a lot of fun for her, and she took a lot of enjoyment from it,” Christine said. “She came into herself, after being a mom and a housewife.”
Retirement, time with family
After she retired, Greta continued cooking family recipes, spending time with friends and camping.
Greta enjoyed cooking with her husband.
“Dad had a recipe for homemade ravioli served with Mom’s homemade spaghetti sauce, and there were sessions where they made 30-40 dozen with us kids helping with freezing and bagging,” Christine said.
Camping was also a family affair. From the time their children were young, Greta and Bud took them camping at Bass Lake Campground near the Wisconsin Dells.
“As soon as we got there, you could see it on Mom and Dad’s faces, ‘Ahh, we’re here,’” Christine said.
Over the years, the family of six went from tents to a pop-up trailer.
“She really liked the trailer stage because it was turn-key,” Christine said. “Her favorite part was during the evening, sitting around the campfire for hours and hours talking and laughing.
Chuck says their mother was able to relax because she had taught her children to be responsible.
“She could enjoy time around the fire because we knew we had to take care of our own wet towels after we went swimming,” he said.
“She taught us to always leave the campsite clean when we left it,” added Christine.
Greta’s life lessons have proved invaluable, say her children. Her skills at nurturing and discipline were like “a protective force field,” Chuck said.
“I consider myself blessed,” he said. “She gave us a normal American childhood, and it made me the strong American I am today.”
