A Life Remembered: Greta Erickson

When Christine was in grade school, Greta got became a Brownie leader helping the girls earn badges in domestic skills.

“She taught skills they would need when they grew up — cooking, cleaning,” Christine said.

To give them some real-world perspective, Greta took the scouts on shopping excursions where they learned comparison shopping. She also taught them first aid basics for babysitting, Christine said.

Greta was also a Den mother when her sons were Cub Scouts.

In 1978, Greta went to work at the Social Security office in Racine. She started with clerical work and, by the time she retired in 1998, had been promoted to administrative secretary.

At the Social Security office, Greta became a role model for her co-workers, said former colleague and longtime friend Barb Baer. “She was so professional.”

Greta enjoyed maintaining friendships she made at the office, meeting for lunch with her “Racine ladies” long after she retired.

“We just clicked,” Barb said. “We had the same sense of humor, and she was the sweetest person.”