A Life Remembered: Griff Parry had ‘unmatched enthusiasm’ for the game, life

According to Eddie, association manager of the Kenosha United States Bowling Congress, Griff bowled in 33 consecutive USBC National Tournaments from 1980 until 2012.

During his career, Griff bowled two 300 games and two 290 games along with “a bunch of 700 series,” Eddie said.

Griff also took titles as a junior bowler and as an adult.

Eddie met Griff in 1980 when he joined the Hansmann Printing bowling team. ”We bowled in city, state, national and Moose tournaments together for 40 years,” he said.

He joined the Kenosha Bowling Association in 1978, twice serving as its president.

When he wasn’t playing or working at Sheridan Lanes, Griff was reporting on bowling on the air and in print media. He wrote for bowling trade publications, was co-host of the Kenosha Bowling Show held at Sheridan Lanes, and reported highlights for the 1989 State Tournament on WLIP.

Griff’s knowledge of the game was one for the records. “You could ask him any stat on any bowler in the last 50 years — who won what tournaments, where they were from — it was astounding,” Kenn said.

Griff was also known for being a nice guy who loved food and fun.