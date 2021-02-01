A Life Remembered: Griff Parry had ‘unmatched enthusiasm’ for the game, life

Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
“Bowl a bunch!”
This was the enduring tagline called out by Griff Parry, a Kenosha man with a legendary love of bowling.
“He had about a 200 average, but he was unmatched for enthusiasm,” said former Sheridan Lanes owner and longtime friend Barb Marescalco.
Bowling was Griff’s hobby and his career. He worked at Sheridan Lanes for over 40 years, reported on bowling events, held bowling titles and belonged to numerous bowling organizations. In 2004 he was inducted into the Kenosha Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Griff R. Parry, 60, passed away Dec. 25, at home. He is survived by his cousins including Kenn (Marti) Yance and Greg (Cindy) Yance and many friends.
Griff was born on Jan. 4, 1960, to Robert and Marilyn Parry in Kenosha. He was educated in Kenosha, graduating from Tremper High School in 1978. He attended Gateway Technical College and graduated with a business degree.
Griff grew up with one thing in mind: bowling.
“He was bowling since he could walk,” said Greg Yance.
He was introduced to the game through his family. His grandfather, Everett Yance, was inducted to the Kenosha Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1981.
“Griff started bowling when his mother had him throw a few balls after she was done with her weekly league play,” said longtime friend and fellow bowler, Eddie Piehl. “He once told me that she got him his own ball at age 5.”
“For Christmas when he was little (he wanted) kids’ bowling games and bowling equipment,” recalls Kenn Yance.
Eddie said Griff began playing at Roosevelt Lanes and Brittles Lanes, and then at Sheridan Lanes.
It wasn’t long before he was helping out at Sheridan Lanes. He started working as a pin chaser at age 16 and eventually became the manager.
“He was just a kid who bowled and they gave him a job,” Barb said.
Barb, her husband Bill, and partners bought Sheridan Lanes in 1973 and Griff worked as general manager for many years.
“He not only worked the desk but took out the trash and chased the pins,” Eddie said.
“We owned it, but Griff was the face of the place,” Barb said.
Bowling career and affiliations
As he worked at Sheridan Lanes, Griff worked on his bowling game.
According to Eddie, association manager of the Kenosha United States Bowling Congress, Griff bowled in 33 consecutive USBC National Tournaments from 1980 until 2012.
During his career, Griff bowled two 300 games and two 290 games along with “a bunch of 700 series,” Eddie said.
Griff also took titles as a junior bowler and as an adult.
Eddie met Griff in 1980 when he joined the Hansmann Printing bowling team. ”We bowled in city, state, national and Moose tournaments together for 40 years,” he said.
He joined the Kenosha Bowling Association in 1978, twice serving as its president.
When he wasn’t playing or working at Sheridan Lanes, Griff was reporting on bowling on the air and in print media. He wrote for bowling trade publications, was co-host of the Kenosha Bowling Show held at Sheridan Lanes, and reported highlights for the 1989 State Tournament on WLIP.
Griff’s knowledge of the game was one for the records. “You could ask him any stat on any bowler in the last 50 years — who won what tournaments, where they were from — it was astounding,” Kenn said.
Griff was also known for being a nice guy who loved food and fun.
Although he wasn’t an owner, he represented Sheridan Lanes at proprietor meetings prior to state tournaments. Griff would scout local eateries in each city and report back his findings. “He loved to eat and his dinner suggestions were a hit among the bowlers,” Eddie said.
Griff was also a hit with Sheridan Lanes patrons, Barb said. “He treated our customers so good — especially the 100 or so seniors that came on Thursday afternoons,” Barb said.
Griff was also a mentor to high school students learning the ropes as pin chasers. “Every Dec. 23 Griff had the pin chasers to do a deep cleaning (of the bowling alley) and then they got something to eat and played cards all night,” Barb said.
Loved the microphone
Griff enjoyed public singing and speaking and when making nightly announcements at Sheridan Lanes, always signed off with, “Bowl a bunch!”
Although he didn’t play softball, Griff also announced the weekend Rotary Softball Tournament games at Lincoln Park.
“He loved the microphone,” Barb said.
It included karaoke. “He especially loved singing Neil Diamond songs; ‘Sweet Caroline’ was his favorite,” Eddie said.
Griff also liked to golf. He was secretary of the Monday Grandview Golf League at Bristol Oaks and golfed in the Wisconsin Moose Golf Tournaments for over 20 years.
But Griff’s true love was always bowling. “He golfed a little bit, but lived bowling,” Kenn said.
“He enjoyed what he did and he did it well,” Greg said.
In 2018 Griff had to stop bowling and working due to diabetes complications.
In November 2019, Griff had a portion of his right leg amputated. Friends rallied to his aid, but for the most part, “He didn’t want to bother anyone with his problems, Barb said. “He didn’t tell anyone he went into that surgery.”
Griff’s gentle personality made an impression on everyone. “He was the sweetest person — he had a unique laugh,” Kenn said.
“He was a real positive, happy person,” Greg said. “He was always smiling and laughing; nothing could bring him down.”
Eddie wrote in a tribute to his friend: “In the world of sports, we know the names of Kareem, Michael, Kobe, Peyton, Tiger, Walter Ray, without saying their last names. In Kenosha, if you just mention the name Griff, it’s the same thing because everyone knows that we’re talking about Griff Parry.”
