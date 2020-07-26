A Life Remembered: Leslie Holloway

"Leslie was able to identify what people new to a situation might need so anyone could walk in and know what needed to be done,” John said.

Leslie also had gifts of laughter and a sense of humor that put people at ease.

“The first time I met her she made me laugh and feel included in this family,” Stephen said.

“She’d walk into a room with such a big smile you knew she was there; it lit up everybody around her,” Joy said.

Following a two-year illness, Leslie Ann Holloway, age 56, passed away May 26 at her home in the Town of Paris. Surviving her are husband John; a daughter, Leah (Stephen) Nilsen; sons Jared and Matthew; sisters; Patti (Tony) Bakutis (Tony), and Kathie Schmidt and other family.

'A very intelligent woman'

Leslie was born May 9, 1964 in Evanston Ill., the daughter of Kenneth and Darlene Schmidt. She grew up in Mt. Prospect Ill., and graduated from Hersey High School, Arlington Heights.

In high school, she played the oboe in wind ensembles and became an enthusiastic member of the marching band.