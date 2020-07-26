Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Leslie Holloway’s gift was making others feel welcome: co-workers, school board members, her future son-in-law.
Where there was an opportunity to welcome newcomers or mentor those new to a position, Leslie was the woman for the job.
“She was so approachable and people felt comfortable being around her,” said her husband, John.
“She was inclusive—she immediately made you feel important,” said Leslie's son-in-law, Stephen Nilsen.
These traits also made Leslie a great mentor said family, friends and former colleagues.
In her professional career, Leslie worked at the home office for Allstate Insurance.
“I gravitated to her and admired her for her values, loyalty and knowledge,” said longtime friend and former Allstate colleague Joy Bruckman. “Mentoring was her special gift.”
She served for eight years on the Paris Grade School Board of Education, seven of which as its president.
Current school board president Deanna Krumm says that Leslie's mentoring made it easier for her to eventually assume the role. "She was such a good leader that she really made learning to be school board member very easy,” she said.
"Leslie was able to identify what people new to a situation might need so anyone could walk in and know what needed to be done,” John said.
Leslie also had gifts of laughter and a sense of humor that put people at ease.
“The first time I met her she made me laugh and feel included in this family,” Stephen said.
“She’d walk into a room with such a big smile you knew she was there; it lit up everybody around her,” Joy said.
Following a two-year illness, Leslie Ann Holloway, age 56, passed away May 26 at her home in the Town of Paris. Surviving her are husband John; a daughter, Leah (Stephen) Nilsen; sons Jared and Matthew; sisters; Patti (Tony) Bakutis (Tony), and Kathie Schmidt and other family.
'A very intelligent woman'
Leslie was born May 9, 1964 in Evanston Ill., the daughter of Kenneth and Darlene Schmidt. She grew up in Mt. Prospect Ill., and graduated from Hersey High School, Arlington Heights.
In high school, she played the oboe in wind ensembles and became an enthusiastic member of the marching band.
At age 18, Leslie went to work at Allstate Insurance in Northbrook, Ill., where she continued for 38 years. She began in the claims department and through company-sponsored courses became versed in computer software and information technology.
"As a manager, she was a great mentor," Joy said. "Some of the procedures used today are those she wrote."
John said that, although Leslie was “a very intelligent woman," she felt the need for a college degree, so in 2014 she attained an associate degree in arts and science from the University of Wisconsin.
“If she had continued, she would have declared a major in business administration,” he said.
Family life
Leslie and John became acquainted through John’s work in real estate, and they married July 22, 1995, at John’s family farm in the town of Paris.
“The attraction was almost organic," John said. “When I met her for the first time, I thought she was an intriguing, fascinating person — she had this gorgeous red hair, beautiful eyes, a great smile and this wonderful laugh.”
While working full-time, Leslie encouraged and supported her children’s interests in athletics and music.
She served on the board of the Westosha High School Music Parents Association and volunteered as chaperone for band trips. She loved attending UW-Madison events to watch her son Jared perform as a member of the UW-Madison Marching Band.
“She made it to as many (cross country) meets as possible,” said her son, Matthew. “And the ones she couldn’t get to she tracked online.”
“She could quote all of (Matthew’s) times and personal bests,” added John.
An avid knitter she applied her talent to creating knitted apparel, which she gave away as gifts.
Leslie crafted knitted items for student cross country runners and knit hats in school colors of the colleges attended by her children. These items were dubbed “Holloway hats.”
“She could do tremendously accurate and detailed work without looking at her hands,” John said.
Leslie knitted booties for her co-workers as Christmas gifts and taught some of her co-workers how to knit during their breaks.
“She took satisfaction from people learning,” John said.
Time on Paris school board
In 2004, Leslie became a member of the Paris Consolidated Grade School Board, inspired in part by John’s example as a member of the Paris Town Board and Plan Commission.
“She was excellent at keeping a steady head during turbulent times at our school,” said Deanna Krumm.
“The board at that time needed the skills that she had,” noted John.
“I got to know her as a leader who was very organized and thorough. She was also a great listener who was very well spoken," said Roger Gahart, Paris Grade School administrator.
“She kept her focus on what was best for the kids; what it took to make it a healthy and successful learning experience," Deanna said.
Roger was also impressed at Leslie's ability to get the school board and administration on the same page about issues.
"She fostered a high level of mutual respect which resonated long after she left," he said.
'Unflinching'
When it came to her positions and causes, Leslie's daughter Leah described her style as "unflinching."
When things got heated, Leslie could use humor to defuse them, John said. “She had an amazing, timely wit that kept meetings moving."
Leslie also shared her humor at home.
“She had a sense of mischievousness — pranking and scheming to make us laugh,” said her son, Jared.
“Her sense of humor just lit up the room,” Stephen said.
Leslie's friendly personality helped her sustain lifelong friendships as well.
“She had friends she had known since grade school and middle school, which is a testament to who she was,” John said.
Through good times and challenging times, Leslie was a woman of integrity, said family.
"She was the strongest person I ever knew," said her sister, Patti Bakutis. "She genuinely cared about people and was just an all-around good person."
“She was never afraid of her emotions; she stood up and displayed them with poise and grace,” Leah said.
