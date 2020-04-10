× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.

Lori Aiello was always on the go. When she wasn’t in the middle of caring for her seven children, she was making homemade raviolis for a local restaurant, working full time in women’s clothing retail or working out on home exercise equipment.

"My husband called her 'Go-Go,'" said daughter Karen Parmentier.

"She never sat down," agreed Lori’s daughter-in-law Molly Aiello.

“She had a full-time job with family and when that was in its twilight got another full-time job,” noted her son, Andy Aiello. “She was very motivated; her work ethic second to none.”

Another unique trait of Lori’s was her ability to spend quality time with each of her seven children and 15 grandchildren.

“When you were with Mom, she had a very uncanny ability to be 100 percent focused on you. It was impressive how she could spend equal amounts time with each person no matter how big our family was,” Andy said.