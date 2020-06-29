Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Lorraine Hollingsworth lived life with gusto.
“She really went at it,” said her son, John Hollingsworth.
Lorraine, who went by “Holly,” was a career maternity nurse, a lifelong community volunteer and an avid dancer.
“She had a love of being alive; a passion for helping people and a passion for life,” said the Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church.
Her achievements included establishing childbirth classes for teenage mothers, the School-Aged Mother’s Program, and the founding of a not-for-profit educational program, Pregnancy-Childbirth-Childcare-Parenting Inc.
In 1979, she was named Woman of the Year by the Kenosha News.
Most recently, she was sewing face masks for children who accompanied their parents to the Grace Lutheran Church food pantry and diaper pickup during the pandemic.
“She was thoughtful in the littlest things,” said former nursing colleague and friend Paula Yurchak.
“She would always be late for things because she was ‘out doing things for people,’” said another former nurse and longtime friend Denise Hoff.
Holly also enjoyed doing things for herself, including making fresh raspberry pies and tap dancing.
“(Tap dancing) kept her young,” John said. “She always said, ‘You’ve got to keep moving.’”
On May 31, at age 91, Holly died at Aurora Hospice, Kenosha. She is survived by her son John (Debbie) Hollingsworth; granddaughter Emily J. Hollingsworth (Michael Winters); her sister Ila (James) Van Kilsdonk, and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Called to nursing in high school
Holly was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Elma, Iowa, to Alfred and Ella Bachmann, the oldest of three girls that grew up on the family farm.
She felt called to the nursing profession while still in high school, when she began working with her aunt, a nurse who managed the hospital in Elma.
After graduating from Riceville High School in 1947, Holly became a registered nurse through Allen Memorial Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Waterloo, Iowa. She did post-graduate work in maternity care at the Margaret Hauge Maternity Center in Jersey City, N.J.
Holly began working as an RN at Allen Memorial Hospital where she met John Hollingsworth, the hospital’s head surgical nurse.
They began seeing each other but, to keep things “hush hush” among their colleagues, went to Chicago for dates and go dancing, said their son, John.
Holly and John married April 11, 1953. They settled in Kenosha as a location in between John’s family in Marinette and Holly’s family in Iowa.
John was hired as a psychiatric nurse for the VA in North Chicago and Holly began working as an obstetrical nurse at Kenosha Memorial Hospital.
When the maternity department at KMH transferred to St. Catherine’s Hospital in 1978, Holly went with it, continuing as department manager of obstetrics.
Holly was a supportive and understanding supervisor, said nurses under her watch.
“Talk about a calling — she definitely had a calling for (nursing),” said Paula. “She imparted a lot of knowledge to me, and I was very grateful to her.”
She also was good-natured about the “tomfoolery” of some of us younger nurses, said Denise.
Holly’s compassion was particularly evident with her patients, many of whom faced issues as unwed teen mothers.
“It became her mission and her passion,” John said.
Programs for teens, young women
In the late 1960s, Holly began hosting childbirth classes for teen mothers at Grace Lutheran Church. In 1970, she led the School-Aged Mother’s Program, which helped Kenosha Unified teens complete their education.
In 1979, Holly attained a degree in social work from Carthage College.
To continue to help young women, in 1980, Holly founded a nonprofit agency, Pregnancy-Childbirth-Childcare-Parenting Inc.
“The idea was to eventually have the hospitals take it on, which they did,” her son John said.
After retiring from nursing in 1999, Holly took on new hobbies and community causes.
One of her favorite pastimes was dancing.
“Mom and Dad would dance in our living room all the time,” John said.
A couple weeks after she retired, Holly signed up to learn tap dance at the Kenosha Senior Center.
“Mom always wanted to learn how to tap dance and that became her next passion,” John said.
At the Senior Center, Holly performed with the Showtimers who took their tap dance show on the road, to recitals and nursing homes.
Holly continued to dance until she was 90.
“At her 90th birthday party she said, ‘I have to stop dancing because I’m getting out of breath,’” Paula said.
Several years after her husband died in 2001, Holly met Roy Anderson at the Senior Center. They became engaged, but he passed away from an accident before they could marry.
Staying active, Holly continued to mow her lawn until she was 89 and tended the raspberry patch at her home just so she could make raspberry jam and pies for family.
Her community commitments included serving on the board of directors for the Easter Seal Society, driving for the Volunteer Transportation Service and volunteering at Aurora Hospital and the Senior Center.
A mainstay at Grace Lutheran
She was also a mainstay of the community outreach at Grace Lutheran Church, said Pastor Jonathan.
“When the church opened its food pantry last year Holly was the first person in line to take a tour and volunteer,” he said. “She began by organizing the bread but then helped pass out frozen meat while wearing her winter gloves.”
Holly was also a founding member of the church’s Baby Moses project. As one of the “Diaper Ladies” Holly helped distribute diapers and dispensed advice to new mothers.
“She poured her heart into that ministry,” said Pastor Jonathan.
John said his mother enjoyed all of the hours she spent volunteering. “She wanted to do things because she wanted to do them, not because she had to.”
Holly was a great role model, said Pastor Jonathan. “She really encouraged other people not to give up on each other. She was a beacon for others.”
“Whether through teaching or helping deliver babies, she touched many, many lives,” agreed Paula. “She was a ray of sunshine.”
John says he was impressed with not only what his mother did but how she lived her life.
“Being able to juggle a professional life, a family life and volunteer activities was phenomenal,” he said. “She really lived a full life; beyond the call,” John said.
