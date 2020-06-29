A Life Remembered: Lorraine Hollingsworth

Staying active, Holly continued to mow her lawn until she was 89 and tended the raspberry patch at her home just so she could make raspberry jam and pies for family.

Her community commitments included serving on the board of directors for the Easter Seal Society, driving for the Volunteer Transportation Service and volunteering at Aurora Hospital and the Senior Center.

A mainstay at Grace Lutheran

She was also a mainstay of the community outreach at Grace Lutheran Church, said Pastor Jonathan.

“When the church opened its food pantry last year Holly was the first person in line to take a tour and volunteer,” he said. “She began by organizing the bread but then helped pass out frozen meat while wearing her winter gloves.”

Holly was also a founding member of the church’s Baby Moses project. As one of the “Diaper Ladies” Holly helped distribute diapers and dispensed advice to new mothers.

“She poured her heart into that ministry,” said Pastor Jonathan.

John said his mother enjoyed all of the hours she spent volunteering. “She wanted to do things because she wanted to do them, not because she had to.”