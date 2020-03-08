Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.

Louise Van Wie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She balanced full-time employment as a grocery checker or secretary with duties on the home front while making it all look effortless, said her family.

Manners and protocol were also important to Louise.

“She’d say to us, ‘Where are your manners?'" said granddaughter Andrea Lesner. "This is probably because she came from a military family."

The lighter side of Louise was her ability to not take herself too seriously.

Her family said that Louise sometimes "demolished the English language" with words that didn't sound right; a phenomenon Louise chalked up to childhood years living in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"We'd say her 'Brooklyn was coming out,' but when we'd catch her on it, she was always a good sport about it," said daughter Donna Brnak.