A Life Remembered: Love of baseball fueled Joyce Westerman's life

And it wasn’t tough to find Joyce, either, her daughter said.

“My mom and dad went to every game they could go to, and that was almost every one of them,” Judy said. “They hardly ever missed a game. My mom would sit behind the backstop.

“I had two girls who were pitchers and two girls who were catchers. The umpire would get an earful if she felt he wasn’t calling a good game. It was just funny. He would turn around to argue with somebody and would look at who it was and turn right back around.”

Janet said that she moved around quite a bit, all over the world in fact, during her life, but that didn’t stop Joyce’s support for her children whatsoever.

“I moved all over the world, so she would come to the other countries where we were and support (my children),” she said.

“Both my sister and I coached, and that was inspired by mom. We just liked the sport and wanted to share it with this next generation so women were empowered. I think that’s important and one of the legacies she left, that women can do it. They can be competitive, they can throw hard, they can follow their dreams.”

The league reunions that began forming in later years eventually became a staple for the family, both daughters said.