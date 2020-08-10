A Life Remembered: Merry Benedict

Leona explained that her mother’s name was spelled “Merry” because she had been born just after the holidays.

As a child, Merry’s hair was reddish, quite curly and hard to maintain, said her daughters.

“She had Shirley Temple curls,” Renee said.

“She hated having it brushed out because it pulled so much,” Leona said.

After begging her older sisters to cut it, Merry got her first haircut at age 12 and vowed to keep her hair short in the future.

Because Merry and her siblings were raised during the Depression, the family had little money and the children soon learned to help out where they could, said Merry’s daughters.

“They were poor,” Renee said. “She told us how they patched holes in the bottoms of their shoes with cardboard.”

When she was a young girl, Merry earned money babysitting and delivering newspapers.

While working her paper route at age 11, Merry was hit by car which resulted in “a horrific fracture” of her right leg.

“The bone did not set right and she had trouble with it her whole life,” Renee said.