Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Merry Benedict learned early that if she wanted something, she had to earn it or make it herself.
As a young woman, she worked several jobs in order to buy her first car, a 1954 Ford. She also paid for her own wedding.
“She grew up working hard,” said Benedict’s daughter, Leona Puhr.
“She was fearless and self-reliant,” said daughter Renee Lukawski.
Merry also made and repaired her children’s clothes and recovered the upholstery of her husband’s 1964 Ford.
“She made us American Girl doll clothes and furniture,” Leona said.
Merry Benedict, 80, passed away June 26 at her Pleasant Prairie home following a chronic illness. Her survivors include her husband, Norman Benedict; her children, Renee (Steven) Lukawski, Leona (Jim) Puhr, Norman R. Benedict; a sister, Patricia Prawdiczk; and six grandchildren.
Born Jan. 11, 1940, in Milwaukee, Merry was the middle daughter of seven children born to James and Leona Woods. The family lived in Wind Lake and Merry graduated from Waterford High School.
Leona explained that her mother’s name was spelled “Merry” because she had been born just after the holidays.
As a child, Merry’s hair was reddish, quite curly and hard to maintain, said her daughters.
“She had Shirley Temple curls,” Renee said.
“She hated having it brushed out because it pulled so much,” Leona said.
After begging her older sisters to cut it, Merry got her first haircut at age 12 and vowed to keep her hair short in the future.
Because Merry and her siblings were raised during the Depression, the family had little money and the children soon learned to help out where they could, said Merry’s daughters.
“They were poor,” Renee said. “She told us how they patched holes in the bottoms of their shoes with cardboard.”
When she was a young girl, Merry earned money babysitting and delivering newspapers.
While working her paper route at age 11, Merry was hit by car which resulted in “a horrific fracture” of her right leg.
“The bone did not set right and she had trouble with it her whole life,” Renee said.
“She told me she had 15 operations to fix it,” said her husband, Norman.
“(The accident) shaped her life because she had to be persistent with things,” Leona said.
Despite the injury, Merry enjoyed sports in high school, including girls baseball and basketball, where she was nicknamed “Woodsy” for her last name, Woods.
Living in Wind Lake as a child, Merry learned to swim at a very young age.
“Her siblings just put her in the lake at about age 3 and she learned to swim,” Renee said.
“She swam like a fish,” Leona said.
That skill came in handy when she met her future husband, Norman Benedict.
“When we were engaged, we went swimming and she kept my head above water until we could walk out,” Norman said.
Norman and Merry met when she was 16 at a New Year’s Eve dance in Muskego.
“The most special thing about her was her smile,” Norman said.
Three years later they were married, on Aug. 22, 1959.
“Our wedding cost about $2,000, and she paid it all herself from the jobs she did,” Norman said.
Although she worked hard, cooking was not Merry’s strong suit as a newlywed, said family.
“Once she brought a pumpkin pie to an event and it turned out she hadn’t added any extra ingredients to the (unflavored canned pumpkin),” Leona said.
Merry and Norman moved to plot of land on Norman’s family farm in Bristol, where they built a house for their growing family. Merry pitched in with whatever needed doing, including helping Norman shingle the roof while pregnant.
“They had a two-acre garden and Mom canned, made jams and apple pies,” Renee said.
“She became a really good cook,” added Leona.
Merry enjoyed quilting and creating loom-kit potholders.
“She taught us how to make them so we could sell them and learn a work ethic,” Renee said.
Merry worked outside the home as well. For a while, she worked at the local IGA grocery store.
“They had her outside in the parking lot demonstrating hula hoops — the manager sold them all after that!” exclaimed Norman.
For 13 years, beginning in the early 1970s, Merry worked as secretary for Merkt’s Cheese, then located near Salem.
She also helped her husband Norman refurbish family antiques and redesigned the kitchen of her home.
“She said that if she’d gone to schools she would have wanted to be an interior designer,” Leona said.
Merry enjoyed caring for her home inside and out, said her daughters.
“She was insistent on trying to take care of her yard for as long as possible,” Renee said. “She was using a push mower until she was 75.”
Norman said his wife set a good example for everyone in the family, especially him.
“She always made me do what was right,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.