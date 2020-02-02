A Life Remembered: Michael Remson

He went to work at a bank for a while before working at and then attending Canisius College, a Jesuit school where he majored in business.

This was also where Michael came into contact with religious readings of his faith, Susan said.

He graduated from Canisius in 1967, and spent a year doing community organization with VISTA in Wilmington, Del.

After studying with a rabbi in the Wilmington area, in 1968, he began attending Hebrew Union College in New York.

Michael married Susan Kotick June 22, 1969, whom he had known in Buffalo. They spent the first year of their marriage in Israel as Michael continued his rabbinical studies.

After he was ordained in 1973, Michael came to Kenosha to serve at Beth Hillel temple.

Kenosha a ‘good match’

“Kenosha was a good match for him — it was an independent congregation and Kenosha was just a half-day away from family,” Susan said.

As Michael engaged in his vocation, he called upon the skills and traditions of storytelling, a talent he attributed to his grandfather who emigrated to America from the Ukraine.