A Life Remembered: Monica Fumo

Before her retirement, Sr. Monica was a counselor who worked at the province level for the community. In this capacity, she traveled to Italy and France to attend chapter meetings.

“She had a lot of life experience, but didn’t take things too seriously,” Marikris said.

Among her unique life experiences was meeting Mother Teresa when the latter visited in Milwaukee in 1981 to receive Marquette University’s Pere Marquette Discovery Award. Mother Teresa stayed at the convent of the Sisters of Charity, and Sr. Monica, who headed up the convent at the time, gave Mother Teresa her bed and helped transport her luggage.

In retirement, Sr. Monica began translating a book of letters written by St. Joan Antida from French into English. “It was a project she was asked to do by the Mother Superior of the order in Rome,” David said.

She also continued fundraising for St. Joan Antida High School; thanking donors with personal, handwritten notes.

In the mid-2000s, the school established The Sister Monica Fumo Society, an organization recognizing the school’s benefactors. The society was founded “to honor Sr. Monica’s legacy at SJA and the deep relationships she had formed over the years with donors and community partners,” Marikris said.