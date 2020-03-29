A Life Remembered: Pat Falduto-Miethke

“She was drawn to (Joseph) because he came from a big Italian family. She loved having an extended family; the presence of people getting together and sharing meals,” Mary said.

Pat stayed home while raising their four children. Her youngest, Grace, had cognitive challenges that Pat patiently and persistently addressed, guiding Grace on her journey to independence.

“It was a big mission for Pat to help Grace adapt to life and get through the school system,” Mary said.

“She helped me find an apartment and helped me buy my car. She didn’t want me to be stranded,” Grace said.

Improving herself and others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

As her children became adults, Pat explored new ways to improve herself and others.

She began by joining and becoming a leader for Weight Watchers. “She was always concerned about her health and went to Weight Watchers after having four kids by her late 30s,” Linda said.

She also became a consultant for Mary Kay cosmetics.

"She felt she wasn’t very good at selling but really, really loved learning about people skills, makeup and color," Mary said.