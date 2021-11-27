A Life Remembered: Paul Perks was a Salem community fixture and beloved family man

Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.

Paul Perks was a multi-talented man who friends and family lovingly remember as creative, energetic and a fixer-of things.

“He loved creating things and was talented in drawing and painting and music,” said his daughter, Kimberly Gwynne.

“He could put as many pieces of a vase that broke back together,” said his wife, Pat. “Friends would ask for repairs; he had a stock of super glue.”

Paul Perks, 79, Salem, died Oct. 19, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha. Surviving him are his wife; two children: Steven (Tracy Bradac) Perks, and Kimberly (Neil) Gwynne; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Paul was born Aug. 9, 1942, in Chicago, the son of Frank Dee Calabrese and Neva Grace Craig Calabrese. He graduated from Morton East High School in Cicero, Ill., and attended Morton College, a community college also located in Cicero.

On Sept. 5, 1964, he married Patricia Jarr in Cicero.

He made his career working for Illinois Bell. “He started as a pay phone coin collector. He had to remove the coins and count them,” Pat said.

For a while he was assigned to climbing telephone poles to do repairs. “He had some health issues and was told he shouldn’t be climbing poles,” Pat said.

He then began working in inventory control, driving throughout Illinois to inventory outdated equipment.

Move to Wisconsin

The couple moved to Salem from Cicero in 1980, to a summer cottage once owned by Paul’s family. They razed the cottage and built a new home where they lived for the next 25 years. In 2005 they moved to a home in Brighton.

In Salem, Paul was a member of the Salem Oaks Community Association Board for which he helped pour concrete and put up the roof for the community pavilion. “Paul was very involved,” said longtime friend and former neighbor Ted Kmeic. “He was a wonderful guy.”

He also volunteered for Salem’s Meals on Wheels program and the Friendly Visitor program. “He developed friendships with many of the people in that program and would end up helping them as a handyman,” Kim said.

In 1994 Paul, then 51, was offered early retirement by Illinois Bell. Although it was a surprise, Paul was excited about retiring and doing things around the house, Pat said. Paul’s green thumb was legendary, she said. “He was good at landscaping and loved yard work.”

Another favorite pastime was making beer. “Beer making was an obsession that he dabbled in throughout our marriage,” Pat said.

Pat says he got into it because he couldn’t find a commercial beer he really liked. After making beer from a starter kit, Paul expanded to create his own formulas for craft beers and grew his own hops.

Also high on the list of life’s passions was lifting weights. Pat says he began doing this in part to combat childhood asthma and it became a lifelong discipline. “ I admired that about him because he was so dedicated,” Pat said.

“He had to work out every day,” Pat said. “If he had to miss a few days he got grumpy.”

“He liked to teach others how to lift weights too,” Kimberly said.

Being active was important to Paul, said family. “He also loved cutting wood, cutting down trees and using his wood burning stove to heat his home,” Kimberly said.

Music, painting and pool

Paul took up the trumpet in elementary school and kept it up for most of his life. As an adult he performed at weddings with a small band called the Golden Tones.

“Every New Year’s Eve, he’d open the front door and play ‘Auld Lang Syne’ for the neighborhood,” Pat said.

Paul was talented in the visual arts too. He enjoyed painting flowers, landscapes and designing flyers for community events.

For a PTA program at his children’s school in Cicero, Paul dressed as Elvis, illustrated the program and made a cardboard jukebox, recalled Pat.

He was also a pool enthusiast. “He belonged to local pool leagues and received MVP player awards. We always had to have pool tables in our homes,” Pat said.

“Whatever he did, Dad always had a lot of energy and zest for life,” Kimberly said. “Everyone who met my dad could feel the intensity of his inner spirit.”

