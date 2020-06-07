A Life Remembered: Peter Marano

“He wasn’t afraid to self-teach,” said his son, Carmine.

“He was kind of a perfectionist — if a wall had to go down, he had to make it go down right,” Melissa said.

Often Peter used his expertise as “a teaching moment,” noted family.

“He wasn’t going to let the boys get away with just dropping off their cars for him to fix; he directed them how to fix the cars,” Shirley said.

“Sometimes he’d let us do a project ‘the wrong way,’ and when we messed up, he’d come to fix it,” Carmine said.

“He knew he could sweep in and fix it, or at least get a story about how he could fix it, and for him that was a win-win,” Shirley said.

From his day job to home projects, Peter loved to work, said family.

“To him, work was not a chore; it was an adventure,” Shirley said.

“He didn’t dread going to work,” said his son, Carmine. “Even thinking about work was fun for him.”

“He’d ask my fiance (Ted Baker), ‘How many hours did you work?’ and if he said something like ‘80,’ my dad said, ‘You’re my hero!’ ” Melissa said.