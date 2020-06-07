A Life Remembered: Peter Marano

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
When Peter Marano needed something done, he could usually do it himself. If not, he “had a guy” for the job.
“He used a ‘barter system of life’—that’s how he did everything,” said Peter’s wife, Shirley.
“He knew a lot about everything but if you needed something he couldn’t do, he’d pull someone in,” said his daughter, Melissa Marano. “He had a guy to pour concrete; a guy who did baseboards.”
More often than not, however, Peter was the guy.
“Pete was the kind of guy who would stop what he was doing to help you or get you out of trouble — it could be fixing a washing machine, a car, or a rooftop,” said longtime friend Ed Zarletti.
“Peter was just available to everyone and had so much knowledge,” Shirley said.
On May 9, Peter Marano, 65, died following surgery at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Surviving him are his wife, Shirley Dyke Marano; his children, Carmine Marano (Haley Celebre), Melissa Marano (Ted Baker), and Rick Meyer; his sisters, Gina (Paul) Schulz, Carla (Jose) Ponce, Diane (David) Leiting, and Lori (Peter) Martin; his sister-in-laws, Nancy Dyke and Lora Marano; and nieces and nephews.
Early life and marriage
Peter was born May 30, 1954, in Kenosha, the oldest son of Carmine and Dora Marano. He attended local schools, graduating from Tremper High School in 1972.
After high school, he attained an engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked for a while at Outboard Marine Corporation, and in 1978, he went to work as an engineer for American Motors Corp.
When AMC moved operations from Kenosha to Indiana, Peter chose not to relocate. Instead, he and his brother Mark founded M&P Excavating.
He met Shirley Dyke in 1982 through Ed Zarletti, a mutual friend.
After marrying on Oct. 31, 1987, Peter and Shirley settled in Kenosha and had two children. Shirley also had a four-year-old son, Rick, from a previous marriage.
Over the years, Peter’s family came to realize how fascinated he was about how things worked and working in general.
“There was nothing about engineering he didn’t like,” Shirley said. “He would have been very, very intrigued by the recent launch of SpaceX; he was also an Elon Musk fan.”
Not afraid to self-teach
Peter liked researching how to do things in car manuals and YouTube videos.
“He wasn’t afraid to self-teach,” said his son, Carmine.
“He was kind of a perfectionist — if a wall had to go down, he had to make it go down right,” Melissa said.
Often Peter used his expertise as “a teaching moment,” noted family.
“He wasn’t going to let the boys get away with just dropping off their cars for him to fix; he directed them how to fix the cars,” Shirley said.
“Sometimes he’d let us do a project ‘the wrong way,’ and when we messed up, he’d come to fix it,” Carmine said.
“He knew he could sweep in and fix it, or at least get a story about how he could fix it, and for him that was a win-win,” Shirley said.
From his day job to home projects, Peter loved to work, said family.
“To him, work was not a chore; it was an adventure,” Shirley said.
“He didn’t dread going to work,” said his son, Carmine. “Even thinking about work was fun for him.”
“He’d ask my fiance (Ted Baker), ‘How many hours did you work?’ and if he said something like ‘80,’ my dad said, ‘You’re my hero!’ ” Melissa said.
“It could be a little annoying when you worked with him,” observed Carmine, who worked for his father as a teen. “When you’re 16, you don’t want to work 10-hour days.”
“Work was his only hobby, really,” Melissa said. “He didn’t like to fish, go out to dinner or go on vacations. He also didn’t understand why other people wanted to go on vacations.”
“He’d say, ‘Why do you need to leave this immediate zip code?’” Shirley said.
This was because Peter was happy with what he had, family said.
“He had his family, his job and friends and didn’t need anything else,” Melissa said.
When it came to others going on vacation, however, Peter was all for it. “I went to Florida, and he enjoyed staying behind because he could work on my car,” Shirley said.
Not all work, work, work
“Peter wasn’t all work, work, work, he was also really funny,” Melissa said.
“His laugh entered the room before he did,” Shirley said.
“His laugh was endless,” agreed Ed.
Peter was also a good friend, said Ed. “You could be in a bad mood and talk to Pete, and in one to two minutes, you were better.”
For a man who didn’t care to go out, Peter had a lot of friends, observed his son. “People considered him their friend even though he didn’t actively seek out company.”
Peter was also known for performing “acts of kindness for total strangers,” Ed said. “He’d open the door for you or chip in if you were $3 short at the register.”
Peter didn’t go in for material things but made an exception when it came to cars. While working at AMC, he bought a just-off-the-line 1979 AMX Spirit.
“He drove it right from the plant and into his garage, where he immediately replaced the engine for a bigger one,” Melissa said.
He kept it in the garage, and occasionally took it to local auto shows. In a 2017 interview, Marano admitted the car was “always meant to be a toy” and had never even been driven in the rain.
When electric cars came onto the scene, Peter purchased a “smart car” as his primary vehicle. “My dad was a big man and everyone loved seeing him in this tiny car!” Melissa said.
In July 2016, Peter had a serious accident when a dump truck he was working on fell off its jack and shattered his pelvis.
“Doctors said they didn’t even know what a best case scenario would look like for him,” Carmine said.
Peter remained optimistic and made an impressive recovery, said family.
“He fought hard to come back,” Shirley said.
“He was not afraid of anything; he went above and beyond,” Ed said.
“He didn’t take anything so seriously that it put him in a bad mood,” Melissa said. “He saw the world with logic, reason, curiosity and a very healthy dose of skepticism.”
