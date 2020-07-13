A Life Remembered: Phil Cayo

In 1990, at age 60, Phil retired from the Army, and he and Nancy returned to Kenosha County. As she finished her teaching career at Riverview School, Phil studied up for his next career as a building inspector.

“Someone was always studying at our dining room table,” Nancy said.

For the next few years, Phil worked as a building inspector for “the whole western part of the county” — which included Paddock Lake, Randall — and later as the full-time building inspector for Salem.

‘North’

Phil also managed to find time for hunting and fishing, which he had learned to love in his youth.

He fished the waters near his home and enjoyed longer expeditions to northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“He was always hunting and fishing whenever he could get away from the other things he did,” Colin said.

“He taught me everything about hunting and fishing. When you got to go with Poppa (on a hunting trip) to International Falls you knew you had finally made it,” Colin said.

“He only knew one direction — north,” said his daughter, Carolyn Fraher.

“He’d just get up and go,” added Colin.