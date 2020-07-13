A Life Remembered: Phil Cayo

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered. Self-sufficiency and helping others was Phil Cayo’s true north.
He was one of Silver Lake’s first emergency medical technicians — serving the Silver Lake Rescue Squad for over 30 years — and was instrumental in establishing the Westosha Emergency Center.
“He was motivated to do, do, do,” said his wife, Nancy Cayo. “He wanted to make things better or the best for all people concerned.”
Phil was also a champion marksman who took many awards in military shooting competitions.
He was a member and coach for the United States Army 416th Engineer Command, shooting near-perfect scores with standard issue military rifles at the 5th Army Matches.
In everything, Phil taught what he knew and “wanted everyone to be prepared,” Nancy said.
“If you didn’t know how to fix a gun or hold a gun, you didn’t get to shoot it,” added Phil’s grandson, Colin Fraher.
Philip “Phil” Cayo, 90, died June 14 at his Wilmot home. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Carolyn Fraher, Marilyn Cayo (Robert Schutt) and William (Kristin) Cayo; four grandchildren; a brother, Patrick (Marilee) Cayo; a sister Kathleen (James) Swartz; and nieces and nephews.
Phil was born Sept. 28, 1929, to William and Florence Cayo in Kenosha.
After high school, Phil worked for a company in Kenosha delivering auto parts to gas stations.
At 21 years old, he was drafted into the Army and assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers serving posts in the United States.
When his tour of duty was up in 1953, Phil left active duty and continued as a reservist.
He went to work at Wilsie’s, a fishing resort in Boulder Junction, Wis., where he raised fingerlings used to stock fish ponds.
In 1954, he met Nancy Newman, who had come to the resort for summer work.
“I chased him ‘til he stopped,” she quipped.
Phil and Nancy returned to Kenosha, where Phil’s family resided, and married on June 11, 1955.
The couple settled in Kenosha County — at first in Wilmot and later in Silver Lake.
Phil worked for and became vice president of Swatek Sales, a company that built gas stations in Silver Lake and Lake Geneva.
On his rounds to gas stations, Phil met a man named Nick Moos, who shared his interest in stock car racing.
“They built stock cars from scratch at night” and raced them at the Wilmot track, Nancy said.
Time with fire department
Phil became involved with the Silver Lake Fire Department where he served as secretary-treasurer. He soon became a certified emergency medical technician and one of the founding members of the Silver Lake Rescue Squad.
During his tenure on the rescue squad, Phil helped deliver babies and triage many accidents in western Kenosha County.
“One of the hardest calls for him was when someone had fallen off a horse, because it was a child,” Nancy recalled.
At the time, emergency patients needing treatment were sent to Burlington or Kenosha Memorial Hospital, and Phil began to campaign for an emergency center for western Kenosha County.
Through the collaborative efforts of the Silver Lake Rescue Squad and KMH, the Westosha Emergency Center in Silver Lake was created in 1982.
For his efforts, that year Phil was named emergency medical technician of the year by Kenosha Memorial Hospital and St. Catherine’s Hospital.
In a news story at the time, a staff member of the Silver Lake Rescue Squad described Phil as “a tireless worker (who) gets the job done no matter how big or small.”
Phil left Swatek in 1980 and went to work as a full-time civilian employee with the Army. In 1985, he returned to active reserve status and was deployed to manage an Army Reserve unit in International Falls, Minn.
In 1990, at age 60, Phil retired from the Army, and he and Nancy returned to Kenosha County. As she finished her teaching career at Riverview School, Phil studied up for his next career as a building inspector.
“Someone was always studying at our dining room table,” Nancy said.
For the next few years, Phil worked as a building inspector for “the whole western part of the county” — which included Paddock Lake, Randall — and later as the full-time building inspector for Salem.
‘North’
Phil also managed to find time for hunting and fishing, which he had learned to love in his youth.
He fished the waters near his home and enjoyed longer expeditions to northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“He was always hunting and fishing whenever he could get away from the other things he did,” Colin said.
“He taught me everything about hunting and fishing. When you got to go with Poppa (on a hunting trip) to International Falls you knew you had finally made it,” Colin said.
“He only knew one direction — north,” said his daughter, Carolyn Fraher.
“He’d just get up and go,” added Colin.
Even when it was no longer feasible for Phil to take long trips, he would sit on outside on the deck of his Wilmot home ready to go with his fishing license, Colin said.
“It was nice to be able to take him after all the years I spent begging to go on trips with him,” he said.
For Phil, self-sufficiency and making do with what was on hand were important teaching moments, said family.
“Going to buy something new was not an option — you fixed what you had,” Colin said. “And there were very few times he couldn’t fix something on his own.”
Phil made sure his family could do the same.
“Both of his daughters learned to maintain their cars — he taught them to change their own oil and how to change tires,” Nancy said.
“Basically, you went out into the garage and paid attention,” Carolyn said. “If you wanted to learn something from him and tried to learn, he would teach you.”
Phil was modest about his accomplishments, said family. “He did very little for himself.”
“He wanted to make the outcome the best for those he was helping,” Carolyn said.
