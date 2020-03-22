A Life Remembered: Randy Donais

Working on Westerman's biography was a project Randy particularly enjoyed, Dave said. "He was thoroughly involved with interviewing her and writing about that era."

Randy also belonged to a writing club that met on Monday nights at the Northside Library.

He completed a fifth book before his death, which the family is working on having published, noted Randy's sister, Pam Heck.

Organizing reunions

Another thing Randy enjoyed in retirement was organizing the high school reunions of his graduating class at Tremper.

"He organized two reunions in the past five years," said Dave, also a member of the Class of '74. "He took a lot of personal pride in doing this."

Dave said he was impressed at Randy's ability to track down many of their class of 600 students.

"He used his reporter's skills to find long lost members of our class; he was a bulldog on finding information," Dave said.

After finding them, Randy then memorized their "stats," added Dave. "He could tell you off the top of his head who lived where and if they were coming."