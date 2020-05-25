A Life Remembered: Rich O'Brien

“He was always doing things above and beyond; if Cindi wanted something he’d make it happen,” Jessica said.

“The only time he ever missed work was for his kids’ birthdays or camping,” Jeff said.

“He was a very engaged dad,” Katie said. “He was also very witty and sarcastic in a very loving way.”

Rich made others laugh, but it was hard to get him to crack up laughing, noted Jessica.

“It was a fun challenge for me to try to get him to laugh,” she said. “... He had an awesome, unmistakable laugh.”

Rich especially loved camping trips with his family and Cindi and Jeff’s family at Indian Trails Campground in Pardeeville.

He was known at the campground by wearing his favorite cowboy hat and by his favorite activity: entering the cardboard boat building and racing contest.

“He may have been the world’s best cardboard boat builder — he won about eight years in a row,” Jeff said.

“The cowboy hat was classic Rich,” Jessica said.

A year ago Rich and Cindi moved to Burlington and he continued to commute down to Skokie for work.