A Life Remembered: Roger McPhaul

Roger also wanted to be sure his children were competent when it came to maintaining their vehicles, teaching them how to check the oil and change the tires and oil.

Roger’s playful side came out as he spent time with family and friends. He played volleyball at St. Marks, coached his sons’ basketball teams at the CYO and his daughter Nancy’s softball team.

With the Holy Name Society at St. Mark’s, he participated in a fundraising skit in which the men dressed as babies, recalled Linda.

On family vacations on Lilly Lake, he could be found setting up “a course of doom for an endless game of croquette all over the resort grounds,” Linda said.

“Sometimes he engaged in squirt gun fights in the neighborhood,” Linda added. “He was just a social guy who had a lot of friends.”

In 1987 Roger retired, and he and Kay moved to Hot Springs, Ark., with several other Kenosha couples also retiring at that time.

Retirement was an exciting time for Roger, Jim said. In Hot Springs, Roger indulged in golf as much as possible and became a golf course ranger.

“He probably volunteered for it so he could get the discount on his golf,” quipped Jim.