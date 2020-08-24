A Life Remembered: Roger McPhaul

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Two decks of cards, two rosaries and a bag of quarters.
These were some of the things Roger McPhaul often had with him, especially in his later years. As a younger man, a bag of golf clubs would also make the list.
His family recalled that Roger enjoyed a well-played game, be it cards, golf, dominoes or cribbage.
“His luck at cards was so good that he’d get free rooms at casinos,” his son Jim said.
Roger coached his children’s sports teams and played golf until he was 89.
In retirement he took up plastic canvas stitching and sold his wares at craft shows.
“He was never at a loss for something to do,” his daughter Linda said.
Roger McPhaul passed away July 13 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. He is survived by his son James (Cheryl) McPhaul and daughters Linda (Dave) Sherfinski and Nancy (Richard) Buege, as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Shirley Wallis, and brother-in-law Gerald (Mary) Becker.
Roger McPhaul was born on April 25, 1927, in Kenosha, the son of Archie and Myrtle McPhaul. He attended local schools, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1945.
Right after high school, Roger joined the U.S. Army, serving until September 1946 as Quartermaster on the USS Alshain.
He married Kay Becker in Kenosha on Nov. 29, 1947.
Recalled to the military to serve during the Korean War, Roger served in the Navy from January through August 1951. Following military service, Roger attended night school, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
His day job was working for Wisconsin Electric and Natural Gas. He started out as an accountant, retiring after 38 years in the position of paymaster. To earn extra cash, Roger worked nights at the Kenosha Drive-In.
He also had a third job as a gas station attendant, servicing cars with fill-ups and window washing.
“He worked hard so his wife could stay home with the their kids,” Linda said.
Roger liked pitching in wherever possible and became the designated driving instructor for his children.
“We all learned parallel parking from him setting up garbage cans with flags in parking lots,” Nancy said. “He had a lot of patience with us.”
Roger also wanted to be sure his children were competent when it came to maintaining their vehicles, teaching them how to check the oil and change the tires and oil.
Roger’s playful side came out as he spent time with family and friends. He played volleyball at St. Marks, coached his sons’ basketball teams at the CYO and his daughter Nancy’s softball team.
With the Holy Name Society at St. Mark’s, he participated in a fundraising skit in which the men dressed as babies, recalled Linda.
On family vacations on Lilly Lake, he could be found setting up “a course of doom for an endless game of croquette all over the resort grounds,” Linda said.
“Sometimes he engaged in squirt gun fights in the neighborhood,” Linda added. “He was just a social guy who had a lot of friends.”
In 1987 Roger retired, and he and Kay moved to Hot Springs, Ark., with several other Kenosha couples also retiring at that time.
Retirement was an exciting time for Roger, Jim said. In Hot Springs, Roger indulged in golf as much as possible and became a golf course ranger.
“He probably volunteered for it so he could get the discount on his golf,” quipped Jim.
His game was good and he won the Garland County Seniors golf outing twice, Jim added. Roger continued to play a “modified golf game” until he was 89.
“He would ride around in the cart, chip the ball onto the green, then putt it in,” Jim said.
In 2000, Roger and Kay returned to Kenosha to be closer with family. Roger kept up with several of his favorite activities and added a few more.
He learned how to do cross stitching on plastic canvas, creating sports team-themed drink coasters, Christmas Train cars that held candy and circus trains complete with tiny crafted animals.
Kay knitted and crocheted and the two sold their wares at several craft shows each year.
Linda says that her father’s skill, coupled with “knowing so many people” accounted for his sales success at the fairs. A crafter herself, she sold jewelry at the same shows as her father.
“I would make $12 and he would make $95,” Linda said.
Kay died in 2006 and Roger remained very independent. His children were a bit concerned about his cooking skills, but Roger rallied to the challenge and soon became quite kitchen proficient.
“He borrowed my apple corer and learned how to make apple pies,” Linda said.
Roger’s repertoire grew to include other baked goods and dinner roasts.
“He’d say, ‘If you can read, you can follow a recipe,’” Linda said.
Roger became a volunteer driver for the Aging and Disability Resource Center, taking clients to their doctor’s appointments and other errands.
“He was 80 and they might be 69, but he’d say to us, ‘Yep, I drive those old people around,’” Linda said.
Four years ago Roger moved to St. Catherine’s Commons, where he continued his passions for card playing and socializing. Among his favorite games were pinochle and dominoes and blackjack for dimes, Linda said.
“We recently found a bag of $56 in change — he had different coins for his different games,” Linda said.
When Roger stopped driving, he got himself a bus map and went all over town, said his children.
“He went to Hobby Lobby for his craft supplies, to the bank and Walgreens, and then took the bus home,” Linda said.
“He also took the bus on Fridays to play poker at the Danish Brotherhood,” added Jim.
Said Linda, “It was never a dull moment for Dad; he was always doing something.”