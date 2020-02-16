A Life Remembered: Ruth Johnson

Ruth was also a trailblazer, particularly in the Lutheran church, noted James.

“She was first the women to help serve communion in the state of Wisconsin and first female board member,” he said. “She was a pioneer.”

“She led by example; that was one of the most endearing qualities about her,” said Ed Carlson, a fellow parishioner of Ruth’s at the former Holy Nativity Lutheran Church.

“She was all around a super lady,” he said.

Ruth A. Johnson, 82, Kenosha, died Jan. 21 at Froedtert Kenosha Campus. She is survived by her brother, James (Susan) Johnson.

Ruth’s association with Carthage began, literally, at birth. The daughter of Johannes and Kate Johnson, Ruth was born Aug. 17, 1937, at “a private home” in Carthage, Ill. The family lived on a farm outside of Carthage, and after attending local schools, Ruth went to business college where she studied secretarial skills.

In 1956, Ruth began working in the registrar’s office under registrar Pearl Goeller on Carthage College’s Illinois campus.

As the college moved to Kenosha in the early 1960s, Ruth moved with it, helping establish the registrar’s office even as construction continued.