A Life Remembered: Sandy Dibble

Born on July 8, 1957, Sandy was one of a set of twin girls and a total of eight daughters born to Richard and Evelyn Dibble in Kenosha.

Sandy was a surprise from day one. “Mom didn’t know she was having twins until out popped Sandy — she continued to be surprising her whole life,” Betty Jo said.

The family lived in the Forest Park neighborhood and Sandy attended, but did not graduate from, Tremper High School. “She wasn’t the student type,” Linda said. “She tried night school for a while but that didn’t last.”

However, at age 20 Sandy returned to school and attained her GED.

Sandy learned to ride on a Honda but soon gravitated to Harleys. In 1985 she bought her first bike, a cherry red Harley Softail. Over the years she came to own other Harleys including a Heritage and a Dyna Wide Glide.

“Once she took a new bike out on the frontage road and up over 100 mph,” recalled Linda. “When she was pulled over, she told the officer, ‘It’s new — I just had to see how fast it would go!’” recalled Linda.

Often she took one of her sisters on her biking adventures. Following her example, Sandy’s father became a motorcycle enthusiast.