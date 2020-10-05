A Life Remembered: Sandy Dibble

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Independent. Fiercely loving. Surprising. Lots of fun.
These are just some of the terms Sandy Dibble’s family use to describe her.
“She walked into a room and you knew she was there,” said her twin sister, Linda Lee.
“She was rebellious and spunky in her own way,” said her sister, Betty Jo Dibble.
“She bucked the system every time she could,” Linda said.
Much of Sandy’s adult life was spent in the driver’s seat of a Harley. After learning to ride at age 16 she was off, said her sisters.
“Her favorite ride was every time she went out,” said sister Bonnie Stollenwerk.
And she always made life look like fun, said family.
“Her laugh was boisterous and infectious,” said Becky. “She was just fun. And loving.”
Sandra Dibble, 63, died Aug. 31. Surviving Sandy are her mother, Evelyn Ruth Dibble; sisters, Jean Dibble, Lee Ann (Scott) Coyer, Katherine (Thomas) Delany; Linda (Robert) Lee; Betty Jo Dibble; Bonnie Stollenwerk; and Rebecca “Becky” Dibble; nieces, nephews, as well as great and great-great nieces.
Born on July 8, 1957, Sandy was one of a set of twin girls and a total of eight daughters born to Richard and Evelyn Dibble in Kenosha.
Sandy was a surprise from day one. “Mom didn’t know she was having twins until out popped Sandy — she continued to be surprising her whole life,” Betty Jo said.
The family lived in the Forest Park neighborhood and Sandy attended, but did not graduate from, Tremper High School. “She wasn’t the student type,” Linda said. “She tried night school for a while but that didn’t last.”
However, at age 20 Sandy returned to school and attained her GED.
Sandy learned to ride on a Honda but soon gravitated to Harleys. In 1985 she bought her first bike, a cherry red Harley Softail. Over the years she came to own other Harleys including a Heritage and a Dyna Wide Glide.
“Once she took a new bike out on the frontage road and up over 100 mph,” recalled Linda. “When she was pulled over, she told the officer, ‘It’s new — I just had to see how fast it would go!’” recalled Linda.
Often she took one of her sisters on her biking adventures. Following her example, Sandy’s father became a motorcycle enthusiast.
Sandy attended her first motorcycle rally in Sturgis S.D., in 1987, at the tail end of another motorcycle trip with her father and sister, Betty Jo.
“We rode all around Lake Michigan and when we reached the Mackinaw Bridge, Sandy took off for Sturgis. “We went back south and she went west,” Betty Jo said.
Sandy’s first Sturgis trip was nearly her last, said her sisters. “She was ready to come home when she saw a poster for Women of the Wind,” Becky said. Sandy sought out and bonded with members of the international women motorcycle riders group, and returned year after year to Sturgis.
In addition to annual treks to Sturgis, Sandy traveled to Yellowstone and Colorado.
“She was fearless,” Becky said.
Sandy was also fearless when it came to her family. “In grade school she stood up for me — she wouldn’t let anyone mess with me!” said Linda.
“She was very protective; she wouldn’t take nothing from nobody,” Linda said.
“Loving fiercely” was Sandy’s style, said her sisters. “Bear hugs were her specialty,” Bonnie said.
She was a good sister to them all, they said.
“She taught me my address, how to tie my shoes and how to tell time with a clock she made from a paper plate and numbers drawn on in magic marker,” Betty Jo said.
“She had patience with us,” Bonnie said.
Often Sandy expressed her love through silliness, she said. “I had to sit next to her at the dinner table when we were kids and sometimes she’d take her butter knife and spread butter or mustard on my arm.”
“She would pin three of us (younger sisters) down and kiss us like a dog — the more we protested the more she did it,” Bonnie said.
“She was playful; young at heart,” Linda said.
“She taught us to always have fun —even at funerals,” Bonnie said.
In between long rides on her Harley, Sandy worked as a bartender, housecleaner and a garment worker.
Settling down and having a family wasn’t in the cards for Sandy. “She said she’d never have kids because they wouldn’t fit on the back of a Harley,” Linda said.
“She was jeans and boots girl who didn’t mind getting her hair messy,” Becky said.
“She played hard and she partied hard,” Becky said.
“She knew the lifestyle she wanted and lived life to the fullest,” Linda said.
IN PHOTOS: Sunflowers in bloom
Sunflowers are in bloom at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm on Highway 50 in Bristol, and are visible to motorists traveling west on Highway 50, some of whom arrived by the carload this weekend. Here are some photos, along with some sunflower shots we liked from elsewhere.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.