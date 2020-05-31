A Life Remembered: Steve Hess

The Dons became known for their colorful antics, but were also serious players, Chris said. “We were the loud party crew that won games.”

When it came to winning, Steve was all business, he added. “He would be a general on the field — he would mold us and teach us constantly.”

Steve was more than a ball player, he was a mentor, said former teammates.

“He never wanted to lose and wanted you to pick yourself up on or off the field,” Chris said.

Over the years, Steve moved from playing competitively to playing with friends “just to be around people,” Amy said.

“Even when Steve said he wasn’t going to play anymore, he did anyway,” Amy said. “He’d say, ‘This is the last year,’ then the next year he’d be talking with friends and all of a sudden he’d be playing again.”

People enjoyed Steve’s company as much as he did theirs, said family and friends.

“He knew a million people,” Amy said. “He was easy to connect with and talk to. He was a people pleaser.”

“You met him for five minutes, and he was your friend for life,” Chris said.