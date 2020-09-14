A Life Remembered: Sue Runge set the bar high with family, church, community involvement

Church activitiesContinuing with family tradition, Sue and her family participated fully in parish life at Andrew’s Episcopal Church. For many years Sue served as vestry member and co-treasurer. She also helped care for the church’s grounds and flower beds.

Jonathan says that although his parents and grandparents attended church, family attendance was not mandatory.

“My grandmother did not require going to church. It was important to her, so she sset a model for it instead,” he said.

At Easter Sue purchased trays of potted pansies for the children of the church’s families to take home after the service. “She called Anton’s (greenhouse) in January to put her order in,” Dawn said.

Sue was also a committed volunteer at the Shalom Center kitchen which she worked with other members of St. Andrews.

Said Gari Green, former St. Andrew’s priest, “Sue would be part of whatever was going on there. But, I think her most significant function was as one of the keepers of the story. She knew our past and the people that were in that past. That was very important.”