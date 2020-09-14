A Life Remembered: Sue Runge set the bar high with family, church, community involvement

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Sue Runge wanted people to have what they needed, be it a mowed lawn, a hot meal or a temporary home.
She provided foster homes to over 60 infants, fed students at Carthage College and operated a family lawn service. She was also a constant volunteer at the Shalom Center soup kitchen.
“She felt a responsibility to her fellow human beings,” said her daughter Dawn Pietkiewicz.
When it came time to grandparent, she knew just what those youngsters needed as well, said grandson Jonathan Pietkiewicz.
“She always had little projects in her home for us; she had a flower bed for each set of grand kids and those of us in town got to pick out what went into that flower bed,” he said. “We learned the value of hard work.”
Susan A. Runge, 80, passed away Aug. 4 after the short onset of a medical issue.
Surviving are her children, Dawn (Mark) Pietkiewicz, Charles (Marilee) Runge Jr., Christopher (Vanessa) Runge Sr., Carol Aulwes, and Betsie (Michael) Jacobs; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Sue was born in Buffalo, New York, on March 22, 1940, one of two children adopted by the Rev. Thomas and Alma Withey.
Sue’s father served Episcopal parishes in New York and Maryland before accepting a call to come to Kemper Hall in Kenosha in 1949. Here he was chaplain to the sisters of St. Mary and Kemper Hall girls boarding school and pastor of St. Andrew’s mission on 26th Avenue.
The family lived in a small home on Third Avenue set aside for the Kemper Hall chaplain and Sue attended Kemper Hall as a day student.
At Kemper she met Charles, “Chuck” Runge, whose father was in charge of maintenance at the school.
Sue graduated from Kemper Hall in 1958 and on Oct. 9, married Chuck. After living for a while in the neighborhood of Reuther High School, they moved to a home on Third Avenue across from Kemper Hall.
From 1965-1976, while raising their own five children, the Runges were foster parents to infants awaiting adoption.
“The babies were a family affair,” Dawn said. “We all learned how to make a bottle and change a diaper.”
For Sue, providing a stable home for infants was a personal mission. “There was a strong connection between Mom’s being adopted and fostering,” Dawn said.
As a mother and grandmother, Sue was all about giving children “experiences,” Dawn said. She taught kids to climb trees and flooded her backyard in the wintertime to create a skating rink.
“When we went to (Petrifying Springs Park) she’d help us build little dams in the water and float boats of sticks and leaves,” recalled Dawn.
Raising her family across from the lake Sue was also adamant that her children learn to swim.
“On the grandma level; she reigned supreme,” Jonathan said. “She had a fun personality that was playfully irreverent — a kind of ‘troublemakers sparkle.’”
His favorite memories include a big “dress up box” Sue filled with fun clothing items and a water bottle spritzer they could use to “style” Sue’s hair.
“We’d give her a Mohawk while she was watching TV,” Jonathan said.
Sue worked outside her home after her children were grown and in 2000 began working in the cafeteria at Carthage College.
“She liked being ‘a kind of a crazy grandma’ to the Carthage students,” Dawn said. “But she was very proud of them, too.”
Sue had a bulletin board installed in the cafeteria where she posted announcements of students’ weddings and other accomplishments. “She ‘adopted’ them, too,” Dawn said.
Green thumbSue was a prolific gardener; her backyard was characterized by a winding brick path she set by hand, fish ponds with goldfish and koi, “singing frogs” and a plethora of bird houses.
“It was a certified nature sanctuary,” Jonathan said.
Sue combined her “can-do attitude” and love of gardening to establish a lawn care company. In the mid-1980s Sue and Dawn formed Runge’s Quality Lawn Care which soon grew to include Jonathan, Sue’s son, Chris, and husband Chuck.
Kemper connectionsA longtime member of the Kemper Hall alumni board, Sue worked to convince friends to do so as well, said longtime friend and Kemper Hall alumna, Anna Antaramian-McGuire.
“I tried to explain I was busy with my own family, but Sue said to me, ‘Oh come on Anna, you’re a Kemper Girl!’”
“Sue was a mover and a shaker — an honest person who certainly spoke her mind,” Anna said.
Anna also recalls that Sue would often go across the street from her home to Kemper to retrieve class records for alums who needed them. “Sue was the stalwart one who held down the fort — in true Sue fashion.”
Her example set the bar high, according to family and friends.
“She didn’t take feeble excuses and it was hard to complain because if Sue called to say you could do something, you did it because she did it,” Anna said.
Church activitiesContinuing with family tradition, Sue and her family participated fully in parish life at Andrew’s Episcopal Church. For many years Sue served as vestry member and co-treasurer. She also helped care for the church’s grounds and flower beds.
Jonathan says that although his parents and grandparents attended church, family attendance was not mandatory.
“My grandmother did not require going to church. It was important to her, so she sset a model for it instead,” he said.
At Easter Sue purchased trays of potted pansies for the children of the church’s families to take home after the service. “She called Anton’s (greenhouse) in January to put her order in,” Dawn said.
Sue was also a committed volunteer at the Shalom Center kitchen which she worked with other members of St. Andrews.
Said Gari Green, former St. Andrew’s priest, “Sue would be part of whatever was going on there. But, I think her most significant function was as one of the keepers of the story. She knew our past and the people that were in that past. That was very important.”
Shortly after retiring from Carthage in 2008, Sue and Chuck moved to Arizona. She remained in Arizona after Chuck’s death in 2011, returning to Kenosha in the summer to celebrate the Fourth of July with family.
Sue left a strong legacy said those close to her.
“She was one of the people who taught me, ‘If you think it, you can do it,’ Jonathan said.
“She was always making sure everyone was moving forward,” Anna said.
