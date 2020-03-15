A Life Remembered: Terry Thomsen

Editor’s note: Each Monday, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.

Many knew Terry Thomsen as the very friendly guy who helped bag their groceries at Pick 'n Save.

What most didn't know was that he was also a man of deep faith with original ideas and a talent for painting.

"He also wasn’t going to let someone else tell him how to think,” said his brother John Thomsen. “He’d say, 'I’m my own man.'"

He was also an avid collector of suits, hats and memorabilia from his favorite television shows.

As a 28-year employee at Pick 'n Save, 5710 75th St., Terry engaged everyone he served in lively conversation on topics ranging from men's fashion to his passion for his faith community. When his mother died in 2002, he shared his grief as well.

"One former customer told us that she and her husband decided to not to move away from Kenosha because of Terry," John said.

"In our family, we referred to him as 'the Mayor of Pick 'n Save,'" John said. "He was pleasant, genuine and always had a smile on his face."