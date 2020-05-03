A Life Remembered: Tim Ammon

“He worked on a lot of friends’ cars — guys down the street would drop by and ask, ‘Hey can you look at this for me?’” he said.

“Tim loved working on cars, even though he would complain when he couldn’t get something right,” Sarah said.

In 1988, Tim began attending AA and NA. Sarah says that American Brass was very supportive of Tim during this time. “They had a lot of respect for him," Sarah said.

A blended family

Tim met Sarah Horton in 1989 through family friends, and they began dating.

She recalls his standard attire was always “a racing t-shirt, a flannel (shirt) and motorcycle boots."

"That was Tim," she said.

When they met Tim had two daughters and Sarah had three young children and they decided to wait on marriage.

They tied the knot on Oct. 27, 2003, and became a blended family.

Tim was a good step-father, said Sarah. “He loved kids; probably because he was a big kid himself," she said.

Tim hung up his racing helmet to spend more time with his new family, as well as save on expenses, Sarah said.