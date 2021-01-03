A Life Remembered: Tom Fredericksen was dedicated to law enforcement, veterans' affairs

Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.
Tom Fredericksen was a protector and defender of his country, his community and fellow veterans.
"He was very much a caretaker, a man of action;" said his niece, Jill Fredericksen.
"He served his country; his whole life was dedicated to helping people," said niece Lori Fredericksen.
Tom served in the Navy during Vietnam, and spent a career in law enforcement. As a member of the Kenosha County Veterans' Service Commission he facilitated financial requests for veterans.
“He was fiercely dedicated to veterans and would do anything he could to be sure they were cared for,” said Steve Tindall, former commander of Navy Club Ship 40.
Tom also didn't let health challenges attributed to Agent Orange exposure during the war stop him from helping others or supporting veterans, said family and friends.
"Even when he was a double amputee he was out in the community doing things," Lori said.
Thomas "Tom" A. Fredericksen, 74, passed away Nov. 25. He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne (Brian) Vergenz; his brother, James (Linda) Fredericksen; his father-in-law; Lee (Beverly) Oros; his brother-in-law, Rick (Angela) Oros; his sister-in-law, Kathy Oros, cousins, nieces, godchildren and friends.
Tom was born Aug. 10, 1946, the son of Frederick and Edith Fredericksen. After graduating from Bradford High School, he volunteered for military service.
In a 2016 Kenosha News story Tom said, “I enlisted in the Navy because I was going to get drafted and I did not want to go in the Army. My dad was Navy and my brother was Navy before me. I had some kind of mental aversion to carrying a rifle.”
Tom served in Vietnam from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1966. After being discharged from active duty he studied law enforcement at Gateway Technical College. He also served in the Naval Reserves until 1970.
In 1969, he joined the Kenosha Police Department, where he worked for the next 30 years. Among his contributions was helping establish the department's Shop with a Cop initiative, Lori said.
Tom's other interests included old cars and antique tractors. As a young man, he enjoyed “Scooping the Loop” with friends in Downtown Kenosha.
“They fixed up old cars to take to Scoop the Loop,” said Cheryl Heide the wife of Gerald, one of Tom’s best friends.
From old cars, Tom graduated to antique tractors, which he collected, fixed up and took to shows.
Proud of his Danish heritage, Tom was a member of the Danish Brotherhood Lodge 14. "Each Christmas Eve Tom and Gerald honored their mutual Danish heritage by eating creamed herring,” recalled Cheryl.
Tom was married three times. His first two marriages, the first before he was sent to Vietnam, and then in 1979, ended in divorce.
The third time, however, was a charm for Tom, said family. Tom met Cindy Oros when he working as a detective at the KPD and she was a police officer on the force. They married Feb. 14, 1997.
"When he met Cindy it was the best thing in the world; she kept him going and he kept her going," Lori said.
"He lit up when he talked about her," Jill said.
Veterans' affairs
Tom was very active with local veterans' organizations and enjoyed spending time with fellow veterans at the Heroes Café at Festival Foods.
He was a member of VFW Post 7308, the American Legion and commander of Navy Club Ship 40 for several years.
Steve met Tom in 2003 after the former had sent a letter to the paper taking issue with the fact that Veterans Day ceremonies held during the day posed challenges for people who worked.
Tom, who was acting commander of Navy Club Ship 40 at the time, wrote Steve back saying they would shift event start times to 5 p.m.
“He also invited me to the (Navy Club Ship) Christmas party even though I wasn't a member yet,” Steve said.
Several years later, Steve followed Tom as club commander.
Agent Orange issues
For much of his adult life, Tom was affected by health challenges. His ailments included diabetes, which resulted in both of his legs being amputated, kidney problems and cardiovascular disease.
"He even got skin cancer from the Agent Orange but you wouldn’t know from his attitude," Lori said.
"Tom was kind of modest about connecting his illnesses to (Agent Orange) exposure," said Steve. “Sadly, it wasn’t until the end of his life that it was finally acknowledged that the ship he was on was exposed."
When Cindy passed away last July following a battle with cancer, it was a devastating blow to Tom. "Our family feel he died of a broken heart," Lori said.
Before his death, however, Tom's contributions to veterans were duly honored.
In 2016 he was named a Hometown Hero by the City of Kenosha.
Several years ago a perpetual scholarship in Tom's name was established at Gateway. “Each year $500 goes to a deserving police science student who is also a veteran — Tom’s legacy will live on," Steve said.
