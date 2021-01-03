A Life Remembered: Tom Fredericksen was dedicated to law enforcement, veterans' affairs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tom was married three times. His first two marriages, the first before he was sent to Vietnam, and then in 1979, ended in divorce.

The third time, however, was a charm for Tom, said family. Tom met Cindy Oros when he working as a detective at the KPD and she was a police officer on the force. They married Feb. 14, 1997.

"When he met Cindy it was the best thing in the world; she kept him going and he kept her going," Lori said.

"He lit up when he talked about her," Jill said.

Veterans' affairs

Tom was very active with local veterans' organizations and enjoyed spending time with fellow veterans at the Heroes Café at Festival Foods.

He was a member of VFW Post 7308, the American Legion and commander of Navy Club Ship 40 for several years.

Steve met Tom in 2003 after the former had sent a letter to the paper taking issue with the fact that Veterans Day ceremonies held during the day posed challenges for people who worked.

Tom, who was acting commander of Navy Club Ship 40 at the time, wrote Steve back saying they would shift event start times to 5 p.m.