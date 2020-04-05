A Life Remembered: Tony Ammendola

“Tony’s was a show car; mine was a highway cruiser,” Bob said.

Said Vincent, “The furthest we took the Edsel was to the Edsel National (convention) in Oshkosh."

Tony tinkered with and repaired what he could, but often asked friends for help with mechanical details on his cars, Chris said.

Sometimes he enlisted family members, she said. “We helped him take the wheels off of the cars to store them for winter.”

Tony took his cars to weekly car gatherings and special car show events in Kenosha.

“He probably went to three a week,” Chris said. “After the Father’s Day show at Baker Park, we had a cookout at my house. He always had to go to the car show before the cookout.”

A particular, but generous man

Tony loved sunshine and nice weather, but didn’t like the rain, Chris said. He particularly didn’t like the rain hitting his nice vehicles, she said.

Tony was also particular about when he had his meals, said Bino. “He had to have breakfast at 7 a.m.v—vnot 7:05; he had to do things at a certain time.”