A Life Remembered: Walter Mitchell

Early life and military service

Mitch was born in Kenosha, on June 22, 1924, to Clarence and Hazel Mitchell. He attended local schools, but before finishing high school went to work for the Civilian Conservation Corps.

In 1942, he joined the Navy, serving as a gunner’s mate and aviation ordnanceman aboard aircraft carriers. He was in Pearl Harbor following the attacks and participated in the 1944-1945 campaign to liberate the Philippines.

Following his honorable discharge in 1947, Mitch returned to Kenosha, married and had three children. When the marriage ended in divorce, he was awarded custody of his kids and raised them on his own until they finished high school.

Mitch began working with the Post Office in 1955, delivering mail primarily in the McKinley schools neighborhood.

“He liked being outside; he didn’t like the confinement of an office,” Pat said.

On June 9, 1962, he married Carol Robinson in Kenosha, and they had two daughters.

“As a dad, he was strict and stubborn — you did the right thing and followed the rules — but he was always fair,” Pat said.

A progressive parent