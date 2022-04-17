A look at changes to Kenosha County implemented, achievements during tenure of County Exec.Jim Kreuser

A look at changes to Kenosha County implemented, achievements during tenuer of County Exec.Jim Kreuser:
County’s fiscal health
- In 2021, Kenosha achieved a bond rating of AAA (the highest rating possible), joining only six other counties out of 72 in Wisconsin with that high a rating.
- General Purpose Levy average increase of 2.4% since 2008; zero levy increase in 2013; lowest levy increases in 2009-2017 in 25 years.
- Eight consecutive years of reduction of tax rate; 2022 rate equal to rate 10 years ago.
- Equalized Value of County highest ever — up over 64% in last eight years.
- General Fund at highest level in history – up 143% since 2008 – ensuring liquidity to provide for County obligations.
- General obligation debt has averaged modest annual increase of only 1.52% since 1999.
- Refinanced $20 million in debt for a $2.3 million savings over seven years.
- Total long-term obligations are down $25 million since 2008.
- Kenosha County’s job growth from 2015 to 2020 was 11.1% — the highest in Wisconsin.
- Created a High Impact Fund in partnership with Kenosha Area Business Alliance to attract/retain jobs that assisted Bradshaw Medical, Hanna Cylinders, Kenall Mfg., Niagara Bottling, InSinkErator, Gourmet Foods Midwest, Ariens, Colbert Packaging, and Vonco Products.
- New construction in 2020 was the third highest in Wisconsin.
- Since 2008, County budget has reduced dependency on funding by tax levy from 73% to 68% in 2022.
- In last four years, County taxes per $100,000 of home were decreased $4.25.
- Brookside Care Center expenses were removed from the tax levy.
- Ended vacation payout ($145,000 annual savings).
- Ended subsidy to retiree health insurance ($760,000 annual savings).
- Ended County Board Supervisor Insurance ($260,000 annual savings).
- Golf operations no longer operating at a deficit.
Infrastructure
- Highway S expansion to a four-lane highway with multi-use trail, largest county highway project in county history, completed in 2021.
- Highway F in Randall and Twin Lakes reconfiguration was completed in 2021.
- A portion of Highway H in Pleasant Prairie was reconstructed and expanded with turn lanes to support the new Kroger fulfillment center.
- Human Services Building to be relocated to a more centrally located, modernized facility, through a public-private partnership.
- Brookside Care Center renovated and expanded, and Willowbrook Assisted Living facility opened in 2018.
- Razed the old Brookside Care Center building and two old homes at the Kemper Center Campus (saving nearly $100,000 annually in utility/maintenance costs).
- Additional buildings, areas for parking added to Downtown-Civic Center Campus.
- 38th Street (Highway N) near Gordon Foods, Amazon and Uline was expanded.
- 30th Avenue from 15th Street to 22nd Street was expanded from two to four lanes.
- Countywide Public Safety Broadband was established.
- Free outdoor Wi-Fi service is available in Downtown Kenosha and in Kenosha County Parks.
- Courthouse, Molinaro Building and Administration Building restoration projects completed.
- Public Safety Building/911 Dispatch Center addition, Kenosha Police Department addition, new Emergency Operations Center completed.
- Just under 200 of the 253 total miles of county trunk highway have been repaved since 2008.
- Migrated to the Cloud, saving more than $1 million in IT infrastructure costs.
- Implemented new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, updating a decades-old system and streamlining county business operations.
- Added video conferencing for courts.
- Moved Medical Examiner’s Office to the Public Safety Building.
- 60th Street Communications Tower was constructed and old tower was razed.
- Sold the former Yule House.
- Assisted the KARE Center secure larger facility to house about 18 people as an alternative to hospitalization for those experiencing mental health or substance abuse crisis, saving millions in hospitalization costs.
- Helped hammer out Paris, Somers and City of Kenosha development agreement, which boosted economic development.
- County Sheriff body cameras and video storage implemented.
Quality-of-Life
- Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park development is underway with Veterans Honor Plaza and new park entrance off Highway F added in 2021.
- Started the Pike River South Branch restoration project, bolstered by a $10 million award from the Army Corps of Engineers and other outside funding. Includes a multiuse trail that will connect several west-side City of Kenosha neighborhoods.
- First two of three phases of Pike River restoration within Petrifying Springs Park is complete and also leveraged outside funding.
- A boardwalk/multiuse trail was added to north end of Petrifying Springs Park, connecting the park with Highway KR and Racine County’s trail system.
- Long-term agreement with UW-Parkside signed in 2019, allowing the county to manage and restore hiking and mountain bike trails on university-owned land adjoining Petrifying Springs.
- Anderson Arts Center renovation completed.
- Lake Michigan shoreline protection measures at Kemper Center funded in 2022 county budget.
- Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park added to Bristol Woods Park in a public-private partnership.
- Created the Fox River Water Trail with four launches across the county.
- Fox River Overnight Lodge was added to Fox River Park, converting an unused residence into a facility that provides overnight camp accommodations for scouts and other civic groups.
- A multiuse trail and bridge over the Des Plaines River was constructed alongside Highway C in Pleasant Prairie.
- Bicycle wayfinding signage was posted throughout the county and the Bike Kenosha County and Kenosha County Parks apps were created,
- Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten opened in 2017 under a county partnership with a private vendor, revenue from which funded a new restroom facility and softball diamond.
- Three dog parks built and maintained without taxpayer dollars.
- Disc golf courses developed at Fox River and Silver Lake parks.
- Adopt-A-Trail program created.
- Icehouse Trail and off-road bike trail developed at Silver Lake Park, with volunteers constructing the bike trail.
- Annual Dairy Air Dairy and Fall Wheel bicycle rides held.
- Academic Trail (bike path from Carthage College to UW-Parkside) developed.
Miscellaneous
- County Ethics Ordinance approved.
- Countywide strategic planning completed.
- Countywide wage study completed and a benefit and working conditions study completed for Jail and other departments.
- Re-established the Drug Task Force, led by Sheriff David Beth.
- Smart Growth plan implemented.
- Foreclosure Mediation Program launched.
- Created special courts for alcohol and other drugs, behavioral health and veterans.
- Created a Victim Witness Room at the Courthouse.
- Restructured the IT Division.
- Launched new, customer-friendly Kenosha County website.
- New election equipment purchased.
- Established the Summer Youth Employment Program — giving more than 2,000 at-risk youth constructive activities and jobs.
- Reduced Juvenile Intake costs through aggressive, local and less expensive programs.
- Hired a Gang Prevention Coordinator to help at-risk youth.
- Intergovernmental agreement reached with City for Joint Services/Public Safety Building.
- Resumed Council of Governments meetings.
- Opioid addiction prevention/reduction efforts implemented, including a Comprehensive Alcohol and Drug treatment program using Vivitrol.
- Provided near-seamless service to citizens while quickly shifting many county employees to remote work at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Kenosha County Public Health offered one of the state’s first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics and continuing with mobile missions and homebound visits.
- Established the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission in 2021 and added an Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator position in the 2022 budget.