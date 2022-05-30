A Memorial Day story: Local resident was first commissioned officer from Wisconsin to die in the Mexican-American War

Nothing could be more appropriate for the Memorial Day holiday then to tell the story of a true local hero who was the first commissioned officer from Wisconsin killed in the Mexican-American War of the mid-19th century.

Over the years, many people have asked my why I haven’t written another book. (My one and only was published in 1997, “Focus on Louis Theirs: A Photographer’s View of Kenosha”, which I authored with Dane Pollei and Beverly McCumber.)

Maybe I will and maybe I won’t. What holds me back? Fear. If I make a mistake in the newspaper, a correction can be published in a subsequent issue. In a book, that mistake is forever.

Back in 1988 when I was writing Old Kenosha for the Midweek Bulletin, I made such a mistake. In June that month I wrote about Capt. Augustus Quarles, who I said was “the first American officer to die during the Mexican-American War.”

About a week later, Ed Block came to visit me. Ed, the second generation owner of Herbert’s Jeweler’s in Kenosha, was quite the history buff, and he disagreed with me.

Getting history right

“From Pioneer Village to Modern City, 1835 – 1935” by Carrie Cropley tells the story.

“In May 1847, over 100 soldiers under Captain Augustus Quarles from Kenosha became Company E, 15th Regulars, U.S. Infantry. In about a month, they joined G. Winfield Scott on the march to Mexico City. The company was under terrific fire at the battle of Churubusco, where a third of the company fell dead or wounded.”

“Among them was Captain Quarles, a brilliant young man of 26, who was shot while leading his company in a difficult charge, the first American officer to die. Later his body was returned to Southport and a monument erected by the legislature of the Wisconsin Territory, the Village of Southport, and his family.” (Southport was the name of our location before it was changed to Kenosha in 1850.)

Ed and I agreed that the Battles of Churubusco and Contreras were fought in successive days on Aug. 19-20, 1847. Then Ed brought out his big guns, a few reference books on the Mexican-American War and “Blooms Territorial Papers of the United States: Vol. XXVII Wisconsin Territory Executive Journal 1836-1848.”

Within 30 minutes he had me convinced.

Quarles may have been the first to die in the battle of Churubusco, where no less than 10 officers died that day, but he wasn’t the first to die in the Mexican-American War.

The Kenosha Evening News Centennial Edition of 1935 celebrating Kenosha’s 100th year, proclaimed Quarles rightful title as “The first commissioned officer from Wisconsin who died while engaged in the military service of the United States.” Wisconsin was still a territory in 1847.

Village is stunned

The death of Quarles stunned the residents of Southport. His obituary in the Southport Telegraph read:

“With his parents he was among the first settlers of our town. He had grown up in our midst and become intimate with our people; and although young when appointed… all who new him felt that the responsibilities conferred upon him could not have been confided to better hands.”

Seven months passed before Governor Henry Dodge signed a bill to make an appropriation to bring Capt. Quarles’ body back home for interment on March 11, 1848.

Quarles was finally laid to rest in Southport on June 27, 1848, with full military honors. “A more imposing display,” reported the Telegraph, “both civic and militarily, has never been witness in Wisconsin.”

The body was taken from the Quarles home on the west side of the Public Square (now Library Park) to the Episcopal Church on the north end of the square. (The Quarles home was located on the north end of the Christ the King Church campus.) After the service, the coffin was moved to a platform in the tree-laden square where, surrounded by hundreds of people from the Great Lakes Region, General Levi Hubbell gave an appropriate oration.

From there the slow-moving procession proceeded to the City (Green Ridge) Cemetery where Southport’s own Washington Guard, German Riflemen and Dragoons fired three volleys over the grave as Quarles was lowered in the tomb.

It’s been nearly 34 year’s since Ed kindly set me straight on the subject of Capt. Quarles. Our Kenosha Community suffered a great loss when Ed died in October of 2011.

If you want to know more about Capt. Quarles, check out the Kenosha History Center’s Facebook post of August 20. 2021. Just Google search for “Kenosha history Capt. Quarles” to find it.

