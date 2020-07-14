A racial slur followed by the slice of a razor, Kenosha man believes he survived a hate crime

According to the criminal complaint, Holst admitted to police that he had tried to cut Carr’s throat, saying he brought a box cutter home from work. The complaint states that he believed Carr was spreading false rumors about him “and that he thought it was a racial thing because he is white and Cleveland is black. The defendant thought Cleveland might be ganging up on him with the black people.”

Holst told police Cleveland did not say or do anything the morning of the attack that prompted his actions. “I saw him. and it just came to mind to kill him.”

The complaint states that Holst said he is under court orders to take medication for schizophrenia, but stopped taking his medication about a month ago. Officers found pre-dosed medication in his room prescribed for July 2 through July 28, but it appeared only a few of the pills had been taken.

At Holst’s initial appearance, the court commissioner ordered a competency exam at the request.

Carr said he has lived in the rooming house since January, and that Holst was already living there when he arrived. He said he and Holst had in the past discussed rumors about Holst, and that he advised Holst to ignore gossip. He said that, while Holst sometimes shared meals with him and other residents of the house, he largely stayed to himself.