A racial slur followed by the slice of a razor, Kenosha man believes he survived a hate crime

There is a sound a razor makes when it opens up skin, Cleveland Carr said.
“It’s like this,” Carr said, slapping one hand against another, the sound of a sudden crack. “Then I felt this warm feeling, and I knew it was blood — I knew I was fighting for my life right there.”
Carr, 61, was at home Friday morning in the rooming house he shares with about 10 other people on the 1800 block of 67th Street, drinking coffee in the living room, talking to a friend who lived in the house about the meal he planned to make to share with his housemates that day. Chace Holst, 30, sat nearby in the living room.
Carr asked Holst if he would like to join them to eat.
“He just said, ‘No, thank you,’ just no thank you,” Carr said.
Minutes later, Carr was walking through the kitchen when he heard the sound of footsteps behind him. Someone grabbed him, slamming his head against the refrigerator.
“I’m going to kill a (n-word),” a voice said.
Carr said it was Holst, and that he had a box cutter in his hand.
“He grabbed me, and he opened up my throat,” Carr recalled.
The razor sliced Carr from under his right ear across his throat. Carr fought back, breaking the plastic handle of the box cutter. The struggle took them into the hallway near Holst’s room, where he said Holst grabbed a steak knife stashed there, stabbing him on the left side of his neck, then cutting him from his chest up toward his right ear, this incision meeting the first.
The knife broke as Carr fought back, yelling for his friend to call 911. He said he felt his flesh fall open like the pages of a book.
“I started getting weak because I was losing so much blood,” Carr said.
With the knife and the box cutter both broken, he said, Holst grabbed a large flat-head screwdriver that was on the floor of his room. Carr said he was on his knees — he pointed out the scabs and bruises on his knees left by his fight during an interview with Kenosha News Tuesday — when Holst got on top of him holding the screw driver.
“He took my head and pushed it down, and he held up the screw driver — he was going to stab me in the head,” Carr said. “I thought it was over.”
Then, he said, he heard police arriving, and Holst pulled back.
“I got saved by the sirens,” Carr said.
A hate crime
Holst was charged Monday with attempted first-degree homicide. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
“I think it was a hate crime,” Carr said, saying he believes Holst, who is white, planned to kill him because he is black.
“He had this plan; it was strategized,” Carr said, saying that Holst appeared to have several weapons stashed and that he tried to pull him into his room. “He wanted to get me in his room to bleed me out.”
Carr said Holst not only used a racial slur when he attacked him, but also used the same slur when telling another housemate that he “tried to kill someone” as police arrived.
“All of the sudden that day he decided to kill a man, and I was it,” Carr said.
When police arrived at the rooming house in the aftermath of the attack they saw Holst walking out the door with blood splattered on his arms, hands and shirt. Holst got on the ground when he saw police.
When an officer asked him why he was laying down, according to the criminal complaint, he replied, “Because I just tried to kill someone.”
Inside the house, another officer found Carr “crawling on the ground, covered in blood.”
In the criminal complaint, the officer described seeing the “the entire right side of Cleveland’s neck was exposed and heavily bleeding … as Cleveland spoke Officer (Javier) Vega could see his windpipe vibrating.”
Carr — who said he met Tuesday morning with Vega to thank him — said Vega grabbed a towel, pulled the flaps of the flesh on his neck back together and put pressure on the gaping wound, working to keep him calm until paramedics arrived.
He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He said he received a blood transfusion and got nearly 100 stitches to close the wounds in his neck. He was released from the hospital Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, Holst admitted to police that he had tried to cut Carr’s throat, saying he brought a box cutter home from work. The complaint states that he believed Carr was spreading false rumors about him “and that he thought it was a racial thing because he is white and Cleveland is black. The defendant thought Cleveland might be ganging up on him with the black people.”
Holst told police Cleveland did not say or do anything the morning of the attack that prompted his actions. “I saw him. and it just came to mind to kill him.”
The complaint states that Holst said he is under court orders to take medication for schizophrenia, but stopped taking his medication about a month ago. Officers found pre-dosed medication in his room prescribed for July 2 through July 28, but it appeared only a few of the pills had been taken.
At Holst’s initial appearance, the court commissioner ordered a competency exam at the request.
Carr said he has lived in the rooming house since January, and that Holst was already living there when he arrived. He said he and Holst had in the past discussed rumors about Holst, and that he advised Holst to ignore gossip. He said that, while Holst sometimes shared meals with him and other residents of the house, he largely stayed to himself.
In recent weeks, Carr said, Holst had been pacing constantly, and the residents wondered if something was wrong.
Carr said he also struggles with mental health and is on disability. He, too, has had issues with the law in the past. He said he spent time in prison in the past, but now tries to focus on helping other people.
“I was a bad boy,” he said. “But people change.”
Thankful for friend, police
On Tuesday, he sat outside his home chatting with friends and neighbors. His friend who called 911, likely saving his life during the attack, said she was still too upset to relive what had happened about.
“I can’t talk about it,” she said, shaking her head and walking away.
Another neighbor pulled over in his car, leaning out the window.
“Cleveland, I’ve been worried about you,” he shouted.
Carr said he was thankful for police, especially Vega, who came to his aid.
“I’ve made mistakes in the past, they knew that but they were there. They did everything for me,” he said.
Vega said his meeting with Carr Tuesday was emotional.
“He started crying, almost made me cry,” Vega said. “I was like, ‘It’s part of my job, man. Don’t even think twice about it. That’s what what we do.’”
A combat veteran, Vega said the wound reminded him of a battlefield injury.
“You see a human, you see a person and he’s scared, rightfully so. That training just takes over, and you think, ‘I’m going to do whatever I can to save this person,’” Vega said. “To be able to react and save his life, that right there is the reason why I’m a cop.”
Carr said was thankful, too, for Black Lives Matter protests focused on fighting racism in the United States. He is convinced that racism is behind the attack that nearly ended his life, saying he keeps hearing in his mind the racial slur that was used just as the razor sliced through his skin.
“When is this going to end?” he asked. “When blood hits the air, what color is it? All of us Americans, we’ve all got a bit of everything in us. We’re all mutts — we’ve got a rainbow of people out here.”
