Adrianna Jones is feeling happy.

And probably a bit relieved, too.

The first weekend of "A Raisin in the Sun" — her directorial debut in Kenosha — was a success, and there are three more local shows to go.

"I couldn't be more pleased" with how the first weekend went, she said. "We had a great opening night of 50-plus people and a standing ovation. The audience brought great energy, which helps the actors settle in on stage."

She was attracted to this production in part because she's a fan of the show, along with "the Fleeing Artists' mission to create theater that is passionate. They are trying to make shows like this available to local audiences."

Jones herself was in a professional production of "A Raisin in the Sun," playing the role of college student Beneatha, and she "jumped at the opportunity to be on the other side of things and to explore this story."

The story itself, though set in the late 1950s, "is timeless," Jones said.

The Younger family in the drama is dealing with housing discrimination when they consider moving into an all-white neighborhood, but Jones wants "to highlight that this show is not just about racism. That is a big part of their world, but there are other themes, too. I'm hoping we highlight the themes of dreams. There are generational dreams — a dream for your family that gets put off due to circumstances and resources. Perhaps if a person changes their perception, they can achieve that dream."

A force of nature

In the original Broadway production, Director Lloyd Richards wondered whether the focus of the story is more on the mother or her grown son. Because Walter Lee Younger was played by Sidney Poitier, the power of his stage presence placed the emphasis on his character.

In Kenosha, the matriarch, played by Vanetta Powell, is central.

"I come from a family where the women are strong women, and I see members of my own family in the women in this show," Jones said. "Mama to me is such a large presence. When she comes on stage, it's almost as if the temperature of the room changes. She's that powerful. She and her husband did their best to instill their values in their children, and she has high expectations for them."

As for how today's audience members can relate to a story set in the late 1950s, Jones says "times may change, but people don't change. I can see members of my own family represented in this family. Those family relationships are timeless."

Casting the show

Jones said filling out a mostly Black cast "was a challenge. There are only a handful of actors of color who are familiar to the local theater scene, plus we are competing with other local productions that are happening at the same time."

The production crew used social media and word of mouth among the cast members to find actors.

"We asked the cast to ask their family members and friends and put the word out at your church," she said. "It took awhile, but we did find a wonderful cast."

As for following in the footsteps of such theater legends as Poitier and Ruby Dee, Jones told the local actors " to bring their own personalities to the roles. I encourage my acting students at Carthage to do that, too, to bring themselves to a role. We're not looking to imitate Sidney Poitier."

She hopes audiences "come away with feeling like they've gotten to know this family a little bit and can relate to at least one of them."

After this production, Jones is hoping to direct a local musical.

"It's my first love in the theater and how I got my start."

But before that, she has a few more weeks to spend with the Younger family.