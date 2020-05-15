‘A resource-intense disease:’ Kenosha native shares experiences working in NYC hospitals

When it became available, Fullin took the convalescent plasma test for COVID antibodies which confirmed Fullin had had the virus.

One of the big challenges experienced by Fullin and her colleagues has been the constant changes in what has been known about the disease and its treatment, she said.

“Fever as a symptom used to be the most important; now it’s not. Early on it was said that the wearing of surgical masks was fine; then (it wasn’t enough protection).”

Fullin worked alongside physicians adapting to constantly-evolving COVID treatment protocols, from early use of Azithromycin or Hydroxychloroquine to Remdesivir.

Widespread community support

At this point it seems that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, says Fullin. Pressure to improve staff conditions and boost equipment needs has improved the outlook for Fullin and her colleagues in New York hospitals, she says.

“Our department is doing a great job responding to staff concerns and PPE improvements and scheduling,” she said. “Now it’s 7 days on, 7 days off…We might work 80 hours a week but at least we have the next week off now.”