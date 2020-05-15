‘A resource-intense disease:’ Kenosha native shares experiences working in NYC hospitals

There were long days, sick patients with mysterious symptoms and not enough hospital beds or personal protective equipment.
But along with interminable shifts and N95-mask shortages, there have been rays of hope, multiple sources of support and words of encouragement.
Medical resident Kerianne Fullin has been on the front lines in two New York City hospitals and has even had COVID-19, but this Kenosha native is hopeful for the future.
Fullin, 30, has been working in New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital, Queens, since the beginning of the pandemic.
As the outbreak roared through New York City in March, and the city had the dark distinction of having one-fourth of the country’s COVID cases at the time, Fullin and her colleagues worked 60-hour weeks treating patients with fewer-than-enough equipment and hospital beds.
Since then, attention to New York’s COVID crisis has ameliorated hospital conditions and stay home orders to mitigate the spread of the disease is working to “flatten the curve.”
On May 11, Gov. Mario Cuomo announced that both new COVID cases and fatalities had dropped to levels not seen since March 19; putting NYC’s COVID stats “on the other side of the mountain.”
From the front lines
In a recent phone interview from her Upper East side apartment during a seven-days-off shift, Fullin shared her experiences as a front-line medical provider during the pandemic so far.
The daughter of Froedtert South cardiologist Kevin Fullin, Kerianne is a 2008 Indian Trail High School graduate who attended Northwestern University and attained her medical degree and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Two years ago she began a three-year medical residency in internal medicine in New York City, assigned to the internal medicine department at Mount Sinai. In April, her rotation took her to Elmhurst Hospital, a public hospital in Queens.
When the pandemic emerged outpatient and clinic services were cancelled at Mount Sinai, and Fullin began working in the hospital’s medical floors and Intensive Care Units.
During the peak of the NYC crisis, she attended to COVID-19 patients on medical floors and in ICUs.
At both hospitals there were PPE shortages, she said. “Initially Sinai recommended only using N95 masks for (procedures including) intubation…however, this decision was later changed to wear them with any patient with known or suspected COVID,” she said.
At Elmhurst, shortages were worse, she said. Units were quickly converted to ICUs minus “appropriate physician and nursing staff” that a regular ICU would have.
By the time she got to Elmhurst many shortages had eased up, but colleagues reported it had been “an issue” in March.
Most recently Fullin has worked nights on “non-COVID floors” with patients in cardiology, oncology and liver departments, also affected by the pandemic due to shortages elsewhere in the hospitals.
“The most challenging thing about this disease is that it’s very resource intense,” Fullin said. “It takes special medications, experienced nursing staff, and patients who require a lot of monitoring.”
This deployment of resources applies not just COVID patients on ventilators but those whose conditions are not as severe but require other levels of respiratory support, she said. “(COVID) care is very time intensive,” Fullin said.
These pressures were more fully felt at the public hospital, Fullin said.
“Both physical (equipment) and staff resources are an intense, major challenge at Elmhurst,” she said.
Because nurses are deployed to COVID, fewer are available for non-COVID care. “Nurses who would normally monitor two patients at a time on blood pressure medications may have to look after three or four patients,” she said.
“The majority of care is really supporting (patients’) oxygen; to be frank what we’re waiting for is for their immune systems to kick in and fight it off,” she said.
“We were even having shortages of things we didn’t think would become shortages, like oxygen,” Fullin said. “We had to get creative….LaGuardia Airport gave us some tanks (of oxygen) because they needed fewer due to the reduction of air travel.”
20% of population with virus
The incidence of COVID in NYC has been widely reported. By March 30 and into early April, numbers soared with a high proportion concentrated in the poorer neighborhoods of Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.
Recent studies indicate that some 20% of New York City’s population have contracted COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic, New York City hospitals were already running at 95% capacity, with limited ICU beds, notes Fullin.
With medical staff stretched thin and overworked, many of them contracted COVID-19 as well.
Fullin was among them.
On or around March 23 Fullin and her husband, Zachary Suster, had symptoms which they now believe were COVID-related.
“We couldn’t smell anything, and my husband had sniffles and mild cough,” she said.
They were not tested because neither had symptoms that qualified them for tests at the time, like fever or trouble breathing. Both have recovered completely.
When it became available, Fullin took the convalescent plasma test for COVID antibodies which confirmed Fullin had had the virus.
One of the big challenges experienced by Fullin and her colleagues has been the constant changes in what has been known about the disease and its treatment, she said.
“Fever as a symptom used to be the most important; now it’s not. Early on it was said that the wearing of surgical masks was fine; then (it wasn’t enough protection).”
Fullin worked alongside physicians adapting to constantly-evolving COVID treatment protocols, from early use of Azithromycin or Hydroxychloroquine to Remdesivir.
Widespread community support
At this point it seems that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, says Fullin. Pressure to improve staff conditions and boost equipment needs has improved the outlook for Fullin and her colleagues in New York hospitals, she says.
“Our department is doing a great job responding to staff concerns and PPE improvements and scheduling,” she said. “Now it’s 7 days on, 7 days off…We might work 80 hours a week but at least we have the next week off now.”
Other pluses have been community support, she said. “The nice thing about New York is the outpouring of support—we’ve got people clapping out of their windows at 7 p.m., food donations by the truckload and people thanking me as I go to work.
“Some things are still frightening—it’s hard to get people to come to the ICU, and we have sicker patients on the floors now.”
There is also a hospital-wide shortage of what used to be routine-type equipment such as blood-oxygen monitors.
“The worst thing that can happen in medicine is that someone dies because a hospital doesn’t have equipment that might have helped him or her survive,” she said.
As elsewhere, there is frustration that not all communities are taking the pandemic as seriously and “confusion over testing protocols,” she added.
“New York has a lot of assistance programs and resources that are making it easier to help people with stay at home order. But rent is also so much higher here.”
“We are over the first wave for sure—the hospitals feel less busy and we’re seeing cases of things that aren’t COVID,” she said. “However, We still haven’t figured out how to open up outpatient clinics.”
“If we have a second wave, having one-fifth pop with some immunity should make it easier. The question now is how to prepare for the next wave.”
