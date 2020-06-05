A rich history: The Kenosha County Fair through the years

1943 – 1945: No Fair was held due to World War II. During this time, some one-day animal shows were held for 4-H members to complete their projects.

1947: The Kenosha County Fair Association Cooperative was established on April 8, 1947. There were 15 board members that served 3-year terms. An annual membership was $1.50. The land that the current Fair owns was purchased from citizens who bought it for the permanent home of the Fair.

1949: Voted to build a racetrack – it was built on the current site of the Wilmot High School football field. The Fair Office was moved to the farmhouse that was on the property and the barn was torn down.

1951: Racetrack opened. The Quonset building, Fair Office, Comfort Station and 4 cattle barns were built. The Wilmot Fire Department built the first food stand.

1954: Was the beginning of the Fairest Contest (initially named the Dairy Queen to promote dairy products). The Dairy Queen was selected by the County Breed Associations and the dairies sponsored a dance at the Maple Crest Country Club. The Dairy Queen and court promoted dairy products during the summer and promoted the Fair.

1957: The Fair Association took over the Queen Contest. The second Comfort Station was built.