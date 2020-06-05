A rich history: The Kenosha County Fair through the years

Here’s a history of the Kenosha County Fair, canceled this summer for the first time in its history.
Oct. 15, 1920: One day fair held in Wilmot. Activities included: Baby Show, athletic contests, evening speakers and dance, raffle of a hog, school exhibits and a parade.
1921: New Fair organization formed with 12 directors. Held a 2-day Fair
1924: Held a 3-day Fair
1926: Eleven people (mostly Fair directors) loaned $20 each to get the Fair going again, with the money repaid in October 1928. Kenosha County and the State of Wisconsin also gave money to support the Fair.
1927: An airplane giving rides crashed on the Fairgrounds, no injuries were reported. A piece of the propeller of the airplane is in the Fair Office.
1930: The Fair was held on a dead-end street in Kenosha. Had a Merry-go-Round and Ferris Wheel and other rides.
1931-33: The Fair was held at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake
1934: The Fair returned to Wilmot through 1941. Dinners were served in the basement of the high school.
1937: Held a Wilmot Centennial program during the 2 days of the Fair – there was a pageant with about 100 people.
1943 – 1945: No Fair was held due to World War II. During this time, some one-day animal shows were held for 4-H members to complete their projects.
1947: The Kenosha County Fair Association Cooperative was established on April 8, 1947. There were 15 board members that served 3-year terms. An annual membership was $1.50. The land that the current Fair owns was purchased from citizens who bought it for the permanent home of the Fair.
1949: Voted to build a racetrack – it was built on the current site of the Wilmot High School football field. The Fair Office was moved to the farmhouse that was on the property and the barn was torn down.
1951: Racetrack opened. The Quonset building, Fair Office, Comfort Station and 4 cattle barns were built. The Wilmot Fire Department built the first food stand.
1954: Was the beginning of the Fairest Contest (initially named the Dairy Queen to promote dairy products). The Dairy Queen was selected by the County Breed Associations and the dairies sponsored a dance at the Maple Crest Country Club. The Dairy Queen and court promoted dairy products during the summer and promoted the Fair.
1957: The Fair Association took over the Queen Contest. The second Comfort Station was built.
1958: The Commercial Building was built and parking on the grounds began. Admission price was 60 cents, Season Ticket $2.50 and Parking 50 cents.
1959: Built one cattle barn and the Education Building. The Education exhibit has grown to be one of the best and biggest in the state.
1962: The Poultry Building was built.
1963: Another cattle barn was built.
1965: Admission was 75 cents, Season Ticket $3 and Parking 50 cents.
1966: The Sheep Barn was built
1967: The Antique Machinery Exhibit was started.
1971: Began construction of a new racetrack on the fairgrounds. Wilmot American Legion Post built a beer stand at the racetrack and ran it on shares with the Fair.
1972: Racetrack was completed, and the first races were held. A comfort station was built at the racetrack.
1973: Built the 4-H (Junior Fair) large exhibit building. Admission was $1.50, Season ticket $5 and Parking was free.
1974: First year of a 5-day Fair. The Blue and Gold (Junior Fair) exhibit buildings were built.
1977: The Fair purchased the McGuire property for parking. This is now the “A” parking lot.
1978: The Wilmot Fire Department Food building was purchased and converted to the Police and Rescue Headquarters. Admission was $2 and and season ticket was $6.
1979: Fair Board increases to its current size of 21 members. Admission was $2.50 and season ticket was $6.
1980: The Show & Sale arena was constructed. Contributions for the building were received from animal exhibitors, 4-H council and many friends as well as the Fair.
1982: The Fair purchased the racetrack concession building from the American Legion and leased it to the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department on a percentage basis.
1983: Sewer line was installed. Kids ages 8–11 were charged admission of $1.
1984: The racetrack storage building and the Rabbit Barn were built. Admission was $3.50, Ages 8–11 was $1 and season ticket was $10.
1988: The Combine Demolition Derby was started. In partnership with Action Marine, the Open Class building (60’ x 176’) was built for exhibits during the Fair and boat storage during the winter. Admission was $4, Senior Citizens $3, 8-11 was $1.50 and season ticket $12.00.
1989: The first stage show was held on the racetrack. The entertainer was Louise Mandrell. This was the first year the Fair did not use Wilmot High School for exhibits as part of the Fair.
1990: Five inches of rain came during the 5 days of the Fair. Admission Wednesday and Thursday was $4, Friday, Saturday and Sunday was $5, season ticket $12 and 8–11 was $1.50.
1991: The old Swine Barn was razed, and a new Swine Barn was built. The Grandstand Show was Travis Tritt. Admission was $5, 8–11 $1.50, season ticket $15.
1992: The Louise Mandrell show returned to the Grandstand. The Pie and Cake Auction began and was a huge success. After the racing season, the bleachers were disassembled and taken to Milwaukee to be cleaned, repaired and painted. All the wood planks were replaced with treated planks and several more rows were added to increase seating to 5,500.
1994: The Statler Brothers were booked for the Grandstand show, but a heavy thunderstorm cancelled the show.
1995: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was the entertainer on the Grandstand. The Fair celebrated its 75th anniversary.
1996: All Junior Fair entries were processed in the Fair Office. The Grandstand Entertainment was the Oak Ridge Boys.
1997: Gallagher, the watermelon smashing entertainer, was the Grandstand act. Two Dairy Barns were remodeled.
1998: A large upgrade to the electric system was completed. Sha Na Na was the grandstand entertainment.
1999: The Fair Office added an addition and a Comfort Station. The Fair purchased its first computer. Aaron Tipton, Starship and Kansas were Grandstand Entertainment.
2000: Grandstand entertainment was Gallagher on Thursday and REO Speedwagon on Friday. This Fair had five great days of weather.
2001: Grandstand entertainment was Sawyer Brown, Eddie Money and Three Dog Night. Admission prices were $7, Ages 8–11 $4, season ticket $20, Senior Citizen Day $5, Life Membership $125.
2002: Grandstand entertainment was Charlie Daniels, Creedence Clearwater Revisited and BC3 A Cappella.
2003: Grandstand entertainment was Styx, Village People and BC3 A Cappella. A new bathroom was built by the Open Class building.
2004: Grandstand entertainment was Gallagher, Rocking Road House featuring Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnutt and Cowboy Crush.
2005: Creekside Stage was introduced. Entertainment was Chasin’ Mason, Infinity, Barry’s Trucker’s, Burro Creek, Class of ’62 and Twain Trax.
2008: The Kenosha County Fair Association took over operation of the race track.
2011: A new main entrance was built. Ticket prices were $9, 8–11 $5, Senior Citizen Day $6, Season Ticket $30, Life Membership $175.
2015: The Fair Association hires the first full-time Fair Manager, Denise Zirbel. A furnace is installed in the Fair Office for year-round usage. All the barns were painted. New roof for the Fair Office.
2016: New bleachers and a cement floor for the Show & Sale Arena. The Wilmot Flea Market begins to lease the grounds for a Flea Market every Sunday from mid-April through mid-October. The Fair Association has exclusive rights to sell concessions during the Flea Market.
2017: New LED lights in Show & Sale Arena and Poultry Building Put in cement floors in the Poultry and Rabbit buildings. Purchased a new LED scoreboard and constructed a new concession building for the Raceway.
2018: New LED lights in the 10 Animal Barns and between Animal Barns; Re-sided Discovery Barnyard (former Methodist Building) and it becomes the permanent home for the Discovery Barnyard. Used an electronic purchasing system at the Gates along with accepting credit cards at the Gates for the first time. Finalized the creation of the Kenosha Fair Association Foundation, a 501©3 charitable non-profit organization to support the facilities and programs of the Kenosha Co. Fair Association.
2019: New LED Lights in the Silver and Open Class buildings. Bored new water lines under all the barns as well as new water lines at Commercial and Open Class buildings. Poured new concrete approaches to the Blue, Gold and Silver buildings as well as a new landscaped area at the School Entrance courtesy of the Dan Madrigrano Family. Admission is $10, 7–11 $5, Senior Citizen and Military $7, Season Pass $35 and Life Membership $250.
