A second chance: Kenosha Correctional Center inmates receive technical certifications through Gateway partnership

STURTEVANT — When he moves on to the next chapter of his life, Brandon Hall said he sees doors opening, thanks to a program that links the resources of Gateway Technical College with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Hall, who currently is in the Kenosha Correctional Center, is one of nine students who has earned a certification as a mechanical maintenance technician. He and his classmates were recognized at a ceremony Tuesday at S.C. Johnson’s iMET Center in Sturtevant.

“I’ve found a genuine interest in this field,” Hall said as he thanked family — including his daughter — for “pushing me to become who I want to become.”

Daniel Wincapaw, who also is in the correctional center, was another student to earn the certificate at Tuesday’s ceremony. Wincapaw said he is looking to the future with wide-eyed optimism.

“I’m looking forward to some of the job opportunities that are potentially available,” Wincapaw said.

At a time when the economy remains strong and unemployment figures are low, Gateway representatives said partnerships such as the one forged with the state Department of Corrections is an opportunity to address employers’ skill-based needs in today’s marketplace.