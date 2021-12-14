A second Paris resident reports unwanted guest; authorities advise caution

After a second home invasion-related report in the town of Paris in less than a week, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is advising all residents to “keep their homes locked and secured.”

Public information officer David Wright called the second incident, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday in the 17100 block of Highway 142 (Burlington Road), similar to a home invasion that took place on Dec. 8 on 12th Street.

Wright said, according to deputies on the scene of the Monday incident, the female making the report said a male subject came to the back door of her residence and attempted to gain entry into her home.

“The homeowner stated that she was alerted by her two dogs who were barking out of an upstairs window that overlooks the backyard,” Wright wrote in a press release. “The complainant stated that she heard someone at her back door, possibly trying to open it.”

According to Wright, the homeowner said her dogs ran down the stairs towards the back door and as she entered her kitchen she observed a man walking away from her back-door south through her yard.

“She described the suspicious person as a male (unknown race), with a medium build in height and weight wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and dark blue jeans,” Wright said.

The homeowner reportedly did not see a vehicle or where the subject went after he left her yard. Deputies canvassed the area and a Sheriff’s K9 unit was called to the scene to conduct a search. The search did not locate the suspicious person.

In the Dec. 8 incident, a male subject did gain entry to an occupied home midday. The intruder in that incident is described as a white male, between 40-and 50-years-old, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing brown canvas jacket and a maroon-colored beanie hat.

The homeowner in that case posted on social media she was working from home when she heard footsteps. Her dog, also awoke to the sound.

The woman reportedly followed the dog and came upon a stranger.

“I yelled for him to leave and he began walking towards me,” she wrote. “I ran to get the gun and by the time I ran back to the hallway he had followed me down the hall. I had him at gun point.”

The man reportedly stood staring at her for a period of time before turning to leave, never spoke to her, did not take anything and drove away in an older model red SUV that had some rust on the front bumper.

The investigation into these incidents is active.

Investigators are asking the public to contact the department (262) 605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 if they see a person matching the reported descriptions.

