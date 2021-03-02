A second top administrator at Kenosha County Sheriff's Department placed on leave

Shake ups are continuing in the administration of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, with the head of the detentions division placed on administrative leave Monday.
The department confirmed that Capt. Bill Beth was placed on leave Monday. On the same day, Capt. Robert Hallisy, the Operations Division commander overseeing the Patrol and Operations Divisions, retired. Hallisy had been placed on administrative leave in January and had never returned to duty before his retirement.
In both cases, the department would not comment on the reason for the leave. Sheriff David Beth said he could not comment and referred questions to the county's Human Resources Department.
The department announced Beth’s leave in a brief email sent to staff Monday by Chief Deputy Marc Levin. “Please be advised, effective immediately, Capt. Bill Beth is on administrative leave. Any and all Sheriff’s Department communications with Capt. Beth will be done by administration. Any questions or concerns are to be director to my office,” Levin wrote.
Bill Beth, who is Sheriff Beth’s cousin, has been a member of the department since 1995. He has served in many roles with the department, including evidence technician, accident investigator, hostage negotiator, as a school resource officer and public information officer. He was the county’s emergency management director for 10 years.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and served as facility administrator of the Kenosha County Detention Center and first shift patrol commander before being promoted to his current job.
Hallisy had been with the department since 1990, and had been a long standing member of the county and commander of the Tactical Response Team, had been shift supervisor on all three patrol shifts. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2010 and to captain in 2012.
When Hallisy was placed on leave in January, Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara-lin Tappa said the county was addressing a personnel matter with Hallisy and that he was cooperating.
“In fairness and respect to him, to his fellow Sheriff’s Department members and to the county’s interests in gathering information fairly, objectively, with integrity and without compromising the effectiveness of the process, the county will not provide further detail,” Tappa wrote in January.