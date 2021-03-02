A second top administrator at Kenosha County Sheriff's Department placed on leave

Shake ups are continuing in the administration of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, with the head of the detentions division placed on administrative leave Monday.

The department confirmed that Capt. Bill Beth was placed on leave Monday. On the same day, Capt. Robert Hallisy, the Operations Division commander overseeing the Patrol and Operations Divisions, retired. Hallisy had been placed on administrative leave in January and had never returned to duty before his retirement.

In both cases, the department would not comment on the reason for the leave. Sheriff David Beth said he could not comment and referred questions to the county's Human Resources Department.

The department announced Beth’s leave in a brief email sent to staff Monday by Chief Deputy Marc Levin. “Please be advised, effective immediately, Capt. Bill Beth is on administrative leave. Any and all Sheriff’s Department communications with Capt. Beth will be done by administration. Any questions or concerns are to be director to my office,” Levin wrote.

