A secret garden ceremony: Surprise dedication names area after Safety Center volunteer

Fifteen years ago, Jose Mares went to the city safety officer at the Kenosha Rotary Safety Center with a proposal.
Mares, who lived next door, had been watching for years as the police officer would occasionally dump weed killer on the ragged empty lot next to the Safety Center, 5716 14th Ave.
"What would you think if I volunteered to take over maintenance of the lot?" Mares asked.
Over the last decade-and-a-half, Mares has made the project into a labor of love, turning the lot into an immaculate garden and gathering spot for the children who come to the Safety Center to meet with Officer Friendly and for the families in the neighborhood who like to stroll by to see what’s blooming. On Tuesday, the beneficiaries of the garden returned the love, surprising Mares by dedicating the area as the Jose Mares Gardens.
Safety Officer Tyler Cochran said a group of people began working a year ago on a plan to honor Mares. They found a company to build a sign and planned a ceremony and lunch. Cochran said he kept it a secret from Mares, telling him they planned to install a sign for the Rotary Club and asking him to come along to see.
When the sign was unveiled Tuesday, Mares covered his mouth in shock, then patted his chest to show how moved he was by the gesture.
A Mexican immigrant, Mares said he moved into the house next door to the Safety Center 22 years ago. He and his wife live in a house on the property, and he converted a small industrial building on the site to a garage and into a single-family house for his daughter. Now retired, he’s focused his considerable work ethic on improving the garden
Mares said he loves to garden, spending each morning weeding and watering, tending to a mix of annuals and perennials. Cochran said Mares has insisted on providing all of the labor and paid for the plants from his own pocket.
“He won’t even let me water,” Cochran said.
“He’s out here from six in the morning until dusk,” Mares' grandson, Jaime Colin, said. “I think for him he just enjoys it. He likes making something that people enjoy and likes seeing the neighbors come by.”
The neighbors certainly appreciate it. Several people who live nearby attended the ceremony Tuesday to express their gratitude for the garden. Daniel Gaschke, who lives nearby with family, said he and his wife often walk by with their young children to see the garden and chat with “Mr. Jose.”
“He’s out here puttering and pruning every day,” Gaschke said. “He’s helped make this little pocket of our neighborhood a little more attractive.”
Roberta Williams said she lives across the street and feels lucky to have the garden to watch from her windows.
“Kenosha needed some beauty, especially now,” she said.
Mares appreciates the relationships the garden has helped build in the community.
“When you have good neighbors, you have a good life,” he said.