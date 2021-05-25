A secret garden ceremony: Surprise dedication names area after Safety Center volunteer

Fifteen years ago, Jose Mares went to the city safety officer at the Kenosha Rotary Safety Center with a proposal.

Mares, who lived next door, had been watching for years as the police officer would occasionally dump weed killer on the ragged empty lot next to the Safety Center, 5716 14th Ave.

"What would you think if I volunteered to take over maintenance of the lot?" Mares asked.

Over the last decade-and-a-half, Mares has made the project into a labor of love, turning the lot into an immaculate garden and gathering spot for the children who come to the Safety Center to meet with Officer Friendly and for the families in the neighborhood who like to stroll by to see what’s blooming. On Tuesday, the beneficiaries of the garden returned the love, surprising Mares by dedicating the area as the Jose Mares Gardens.

Safety Officer Tyler Cochran said a group of people began working a year ago on a plan to honor Mares. They found a company to build a sign and planned a ceremony and lunch. Cochran said he kept it a secret from Mares, telling him they planned to install a sign for the Rotary Club and asking him to come along to see.

When the sign was unveiled Tuesday, Mares covered his mouth in shock, then patted his chest to show how moved he was by the gesture.