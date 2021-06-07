A sign of normalcy: Kenosha area enjoys flurry of weekend activities

“The return of annual events is fantastic to see,” said Williamson.

Downtown was abuzz as well and with 2019 deja vu, there were traffic backups and a scramble for parking as visitors enjoyed offerings at eateries and taverns.

“It was pretty incredible, a ton of people at both markets; a nice intro into summer,” said Riki Tagliapietra, president of Downtown Kenosha, Inc.

After a hiatus imposed by the pandemic, most events that people look forward to are coming back this season, Jumisko said. “While we are a four-season destination, summer is definitely when Kenosha shines,” she said.

“There is so much to do at the lakefront as well as numerous events, outdoor recreation opportunities, and locally owned outdoor dining spots in the Kenosha Area.”

Looking ahead

As summer stretches before us, there is much more to come, Jumisko said. “Visitors will find numerous events to enjoy in Kenosha on any given summer weekend.”

“There’s so much to see and do in Southeastern Wisconsin — in all seasons,” added Williamson.

“I can’t wait to see Downtown in full bloom for the rest of the summer!” Tagliapietra said.

