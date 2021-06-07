A sign of normalcy: Kenosha area enjoys flurry of weekend activities

Last weekend, for the first time since 2019, the Kenosha area kicked off summertime in style.
From graduation parties to kite-flying picnics our event calendars literally burst with opportunities for celebration.
With the weather in full cooperation — blue skies, light breezes and very warm temperatures — our area hosted no less than seven school graduations, an outdoor art show, a kite competition, a bike rodeo, a nine-piece brass band at the Pets Park Biergarten, a Kingfish home game and even yoga in the park.
In addition, both Saturday morning Downtown farmers markets were also in full swing.
The big blowout weekend symbolized an explosion of pent up “Pandemic push-back” surge of community spirit, events, summer kickoff, throughout Kenosha, county, say area travel and tourism officials.
“It was great to see people out enjoying the lakefront and events this last weekend,” observed Meridith Jumisko, public relations director for Visit Kenosha.
“It’s wonderful to see people continue to embrace the outdoors and leisure activities as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and events begin to return to the area,” said Michelle Williamson, executive director Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Pleasant Prairie was hopping last weekend as well, with the Pleasant Prairie Cup triathlon held at Prairie Springs Park.
“The return of annual events is fantastic to see,” said Williamson.
Downtown was abuzz as well and with 2019 deja vu, there were traffic backups and a scramble for parking as visitors enjoyed offerings at eateries and taverns.
“It was pretty incredible, a ton of people at both markets; a nice intro into summer,” said Riki Tagliapietra, president of Downtown Kenosha, Inc.
After a hiatus imposed by the pandemic, most events that people look forward to are coming back this season, Jumisko said. “While we are a four-season destination, summer is definitely when Kenosha shines,” she said.
“There is so much to do at the lakefront as well as numerous events, outdoor recreation opportunities, and locally owned outdoor dining spots in the Kenosha Area.”
Looking ahead
As summer stretches before us, there is much more to come, Jumisko said. “Visitors will find numerous events to enjoy in Kenosha on any given summer weekend.”
“There’s so much to see and do in Southeastern Wisconsin — in all seasons,” added Williamson.
“I can’t wait to see Downtown in full bloom for the rest of the summer!” Tagliapietra said.