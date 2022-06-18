A space to mourn, reflect; Monument to the Unborn blessed in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Auxiliary Bishop James Schuerman of Milwaukee was in Kenosha Saturday evening, blessing a new monument meant to provide families grieving over miscarriages a place to mourn at the Site of Holy Innocents in All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Road.

The Monument to the Unborn sits on a common grave at All Saints Cemetary, where for 25 years miscarried infants from the Kenosha area have been interred free of charge to families. However, there was never a space for people to mourn noted Terry Glidden, faithful navigator of Archbishop Mesmer Assembly 1201 and member of the Knights of Columbus.

Two and a half years ago, the Rev. Joseph Lappe, administrator at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish in Kenosha, brought up the idea of creating the monument, which was finally installed in November 2021 with funding raised by the Knights of Columbus. Due to various circumstances, the blessing had to be put off for several months.

Glidden said Kenosha’s four local Knights of Columbus councils came together to raise the funds for the monument, buying five grave lots and raising $25,000 for the stone monument. Several members of the Knigths of Columbus recalled their shock at how quickly fundraising went, with efforts expected to take up to three years. Instead, within two months, they were done.

“We hit a really raw nerve,” Glidden said, “I can’t tell you how many people reached out. In some cases, they lost them 20, 30 years ago. Their hearts were still breaking.”

The memorial is designed with a bench flanking each side, allowing people to sit and “meditate, pray, just be there,” Glidden said.

Karen Metallo, a pastoral associate and someone who lost a child to a miscarriage herself, said it was “a great comfort” to have the monument, both for herself and for others in the community.

“For all the people that have suffered a miscarriage or a stillbirth, they need a monument, a special place where they can come and pray and meditate,” Metallo said. “The people of Kenosha have worked so hard to make this possible.”

After the Mass, Schuerman blessed the monument, and attendees -- some of whom Glidden said had suffered miscarriages themselves -- placed roses at the base of the headstone.

“It’s a great comfort and consolation,” Metallo said.

