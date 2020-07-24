A special painting for her great-uncle

Also impressive is that this was Ariana’s first attempt at acrylic painting. “Working with acrylics was challenging,” she said.

But after some experimenting with the paints and learning to mix colors, the project got underway.

The firetruck image is not a specific model Kenosha fire truck but a compilation of several, noted Ariana.

Her first inspiration was “an older version” of a firetruck she saw on TV. After researching and sketching Kenosha firetrucks, she took three different models and combined them.

“I wanted it to feel perfect and like it was (Ray’s) truck,” Ariana said.

Painting fire trucks has also made Ariana consider firefighting as a career option.

“I had already thought about (becoming) a marine biologist or a doctor. something to help people or animals, but was really intrigued by the fact that (Ray) was a firefighter; it made me feel like I wanted to be a firefighter,” she said.

Monique said she isn’t surprised by her daughter’s passion. “When she starts a project she puts her heart and soul into it,” she said. “She’s just an unbelievable soul.”