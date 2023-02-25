Kenosha’s own chocolate factory is "doubling down" on its success, launching a new production line and continuing to grow.

Puratos Chocolate USA, 5000 70th Ave., now boasts five production lines, which all together can put out about 30 million pounds of chocolate per year.

Local officials were invited to tour the facility and taste several of Puratos’ chocolates at a ribbon cutting event at the Kenosha facility on Thursday.

While there isn’t Willy Wonka or a chocolate waterfall inside, the factory has a fun bonus for workers and guests alike. As one observer said, the place “smells like delicious chocolate.”

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said it was a pleasure to have the company in the community. Puratos first bought the factory in 2001.

“Kenosha is a wonderful place to do business,” Antaramian said. “I’m, excited about the new line.”

Andy Brimacombe, president of Puratos USA, said the chocolate market in the United States is growing, and the Kenosha factory expansion will help meet that demand. With it’s “ideal” business climate and location, sitting between Chicago and Milwaukee, Kenosha and Puratos jave a “bright future” ahead.

“When you see good growth, you invest,” Brimacombe said. “We’re doubling down.”

That could include future expansions at the Kenosha factory. Brimacombe said they have now used up the footprint of the current building, roughly 55,000-60,000 square feet according to one company official, and any future plans would require more space.

“This is just the beginning in terms of plans, and there’s plenty ahead of us,” Brimacombe said. “This is part of a really exciting journey.”

Plant Manager Tom Ruffolo, who hosted the ribbon cutting, expressed his excitement at the multi-million dollar investment. The new line will allow a 14% increase in production capacity, and can create a variety of chocolate shapes including wafers, chunks, chips and even stars.

Five new positions were added to the more than 90 employee factory to staff the new line.

Ruffolo, who started less than a year ago, said he enjoys working at a chocolate factory.

“It smells great and everything tastes great,” Ruffolo said. “The people are great too. It’s a growing company and very employee focused.”