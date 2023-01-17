"A Teaching moment": Carthage College Soviet art exhibition is now open

The Soviet art exhibition at Carthage College, the opening event of several days of events centered around Soviet-era art, opens to the public on Tuesday.

The exhibit, at the H.F. Johnson Art Gallery, features 30 pieces from an extensive collection of Soviet-era art given to the college.

With the one year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine coming next month, kicked off when Russian forces sped into the country in an attempt to overthrow the Ukrainian government, event organizers said the art show could be a “teaching moment” for viewers.

The art exhibit, titled “Milestones,” is part of the broader visual and performing arts symposium “Beauty in Expression.”

Sam and Berry Shoen donated the largest portion of the 131-piece collection, with the total collection worth $3.8 million. The now defunct Soviet Union, which fell in 1991, became the modern Russian Federation, currently headed by Vladimir Putin.

“It’s important for people to understand art in the context it’s created,” he said. “Even under the most oppressive regimes, beauty is created by talented people.”

Event organizers said they want to share the difficult context the artworks were created under, as the authoritarian government made strict rules about what artists could create and in what style. They emphasized, however, the arts’ ability to still rebel within such a controlling environment.

“The visual archive of Soviet art should not be confused with its ideology,” organizers said. “Art has a way to resist all and any ideologies, revealing individual choices and idiosyncrasies as well as the unique intersectional ties of creators.”

The art exhibit will remain open until Jan. 29.

Events include

Jan. 17-29 — Art exhibition, “Milestones,” H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art. Gallery hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (until 8 p.m. Thursdays); 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday, Jan. 26 — Film screening, “A Man With A Movie Camera,” 7 p.m., Campbell Student Union Auditorium. A showing of the 1929 silent documentary that critics worldwide recently voted among the 10 best films ever made. Guest speaker Jeremy Workman, an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker, will discuss the Soviet film’s legacy.

Friday, Jan. 27 — Curator’s talk and reception, 3 p.m., H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Guest curator Masha Zavialova will offer insight into the “Milestones” exhibition, followed by a reception in the gallery with additional time to view the artwork.

Saturday, Jan. 28 — Shostakovich’s “Cello Sonata,” 1 p.m., H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Carthage cello instructor Peter Thomas and pianist Matthew Bergey will perform the sonata, composed by Dmitri Shostakovich in 1934. Music professor Dimitri Shapovalov will frame its historical context.

Saturday, Jan. 28 — Conversation with a Collector, 3 p.m., H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Ray Johnson, a 1960 Carthage graduate, will share stories of his journey from a pastor to the owner of one of the world’s largest Soviet art collections. Professor Gregory Berg will conduct the interview. Johnson, a friend of the Shoens, facilitated their connection with the college. Through his Overland Gallery of Fine Art in Minneapolis, Johnson provided condition reports and cataloged the collection for his alma mater. Two of his clients, Eric Lorentzen and Bob Lavinia, donated additional pieces to Carthage.

The Shoens accumulated a significant collection of representational art after the fall of the Soviet Union, purchasing many pieces directly from the artists or their descendants. At the time, Sam Shoen’s work with the United States Agency for International Development brought him to Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet republics. Although the Soviet regime required professional artists to produce a few state-sponsored propaganda pieces each year for exhibition, he said those artists created many other pieces privately that reflected their own artistic vision.

Carthage received a $50,000 gift from the David A. Straz Jr. Foundation to support the new art collection. For more information on the symposium, go to carthage.edu/sovietart.

