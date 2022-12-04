A tropical paradise and more at Kenosha's Gallery of Trees Sunday

The secret is out.

Tom Preston’s ginormous installation at this year’s Gallery of Trees at Kemper Center has a tropical paradise theme, complete with Santa Claus in a sailboat, flamingos and palm trees.

You can almost smell the sunscreen when you see it on the second floor of the event.

The Gallery of Trees features designer-decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces, spread out over two floors in Kemper’s Founder’s Hall and upstairs near the Chemistry Lab area.

Special raffle tickets are available, for $5 each, to win Preston’s sunny creation.

Other items are also available through a raffle drawing. Those tickets are $1 each, six for $5 or 15 for $10. There are also silent auctions for some of the trees.

The Gallery of Trees is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, its final day.

Also taking place at Kemper on Dec. 4 is the Kenosha Public Market’s Holiday Market, also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It all adds up to a festive time for the historic Kenosha landmark.

But behind all the glitter is a more serious mission.

“This is a very important fundraiser for us,” said Ed Kubicki, Kemper’s executive director. “And we are very grateful for all of our staff, volunteers and our donors.”

In addition to the eye-popping Preston creation, the trees this year include a silver “ice” tree with snowflakes, an outer space tree (just as we’re sending rockets to the moon again), a winter woodland tree, a snowman tree, a gnome tree and a schools day tree.

“We hope people come out to see the trees and other decorations here at Kemper,” Kubicki said. “Everything is wheelchair accessible, and we have more than 100 parking spaces for the public.”

The funds raised from the holiday event, he said, “will help us sustain ourselves in the next year. We’re looking to finish out 2022 on a strong note.”

Christmas Lights Contest

After its successful Halloween Lights Tour Contest, the folks at Visit Pleasant Prairie are back with a Christmas lights contest.

But first, they need some nominations.

It’s easy to enter: Just log on at visitpleasantprairie.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights-tour/ and submit a photo of your home’s outdoor holiday decorations. The deadline to nominate a home is Dec. 10.

Judges will then select some of the nominated homes for the Christmas Holiday Lights Tour Map and Contest.

And there’s a bonus just for entering: Every submission will be entered into a prize drawing, and five people will win a prize package “as a ‘thank you’ for sharing the excitement of the holiday season in Pleasant Prairie,” said Sarah Howard, executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie.

Howard was thrilled with the response to the Halloween contest, which featured 20 homes and attracted close to 600 votes.

She’s hoping for even bigger and better — and brighter — entries for the Christmas edition.

After the homes are selected for the contest, people can take the lights tour and vote from Dec. 12 through 26.

Note: Only Pleasant Prairie homes are eligible to enter, and only one entry is permitted per property. But everyone can drive around and enjoy the light show.