A watershed moment for so many, testing resiliency

This is a watershed moment for colleges. For students who have lost their classrooms. For athletes who have lost seasons. For artists who have lost performances, ensembles, and galleries. For professors who have lost research.

For graduating seniors who have lost goodbyes, and public recognition. For homeless students who have lost safe havens. For staff who have lost paychecks, the joys of teaching, and the promises of mentorship. For campuses that have lost Ultimate Frisbee games and spring blooms.

In recent weeks, the grief within college communities has been tangible. Colleges and universities are distinctive places, and for those who live, work, or learn within their walls, life can feel suspended in space and time.

And because young adults are becoming independent and building their own communities, sometimes for the first time, they may be prone to experiencing the emotional wrath of COVID-19 more intensely than children or older adults.

Most adults have weathered serious storms, and have learned that they are capable of overcoming hardship. Most adults will also say they haven’t experienced anything like COVID-19 in their lifetime. It may not be the greatest challenge they’ve ever encountered, but it’s certainly one of the strangest.