A year of sunrises on Kenosha charity calendar

“Everyone loves Lake Michigan, right?”
That sentiment — spoken by Tim Thompkins but shared universally around these parts — is one of the driving forces behind a calendar featuring 12 sunrise photos of the greatest of the Great Lakes.
The bigger driving force is helping three local charities: the Shalom Center, the ELCA Outreach Center and the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse.
“These groups have really focused on areas of critical need at this time,” said Thompkins, who has a long history of being involved in the Kenosha community.
Thompkins teamed up with his high school friends Jim Tostrud and Troy Woodrow — all Bradford class of 1980 — to produce the calendar. It features photos by the three of them, plus cover art by Tostrud.
“This project was a lot of fun to do, and I hope the money it raises can make an impact here,” Thompkins said. He’s retired and is up before 6 every morning, “trying to get my steps in. That early in the morning, you see our world in a different way. I had a new phone to try and just started taking photos.”
For Woodrow, photography is a serious interest. And for Tostrud, it’s part of his business.
“I’m an amateur photographer,” said Woodrow, whose Facebook page is filled with sunrise photos. “I just love taking sunrise pictures and do it all over the country.”
The Kenosha native lives on a lake near Minocqua now, but he started taking Lake Michigan sunrise photos when he lived at 6701 Third Ave., with the lake as his next-door neighbor. Woodrow is self-employed with Beach House Beverages, owning five liquor brands, and also runs a consulting company called Launchpad Liquor.
Tostrud is a charter-boat fishing guide on Geneva Lake and Lake Delavan, as well as an accomplished artist. His works focus on wildlife. One of his pieces was chosen earlier this year as the image for the 2020 Wisconsin Inland Trout Stamp.
Tostrud fashions pencil drawings and paintings of animals, including many fish species.
Support Local Journalism
“I’ve had my art business — called Wildlife Visions — for over 30 years,” he said.
He uses photos as well as his imagination to create many of his pieces. For this calendar, he did a pencil drawing for the cover.
Keeping in touch
Though Woodrow left Kenosha, the three longtime friends keep in touch.
“We literally talk every single week,” Woodrow said on the phone Thursday. “Jim and I both love fishing, and Tim and I have a lot in common, too; we chat about local stuff. Pre-COVID, we would get together and have lunch at Ron’s Place when I was in town.”
Tostrud and Thompkins have been friends since second grade.
“We’re brothers, really,” Tostrud said as he and Thompkins met Thursday with Dave Butke at Minuteman Press.
Minuteman printed the first calendar, available at Tenuta’s Deli & Liquors. Tostrud and Thompkins were there selecting the final photos for a second 2021 calendar, featuring Kenosha’s North Pier Lighthouse.
“They’ve been very patient with us,” Tostrud said, as they finalized the calendar images. “We’ve made a lot changes, but the team here is terrific and really worked with us.”
Tenuta’s has a close connection to the three friends, too.
“Another friend from high school, Chris Tenuta, agreed to sell the calendars for no profit,” Woodrow said. “He sells my liquor products; I knew his dad, Ralph, real well, too.
“It’s really a Kenosha project — from the photo to the printing — and there’s nothing more Kenosha than Tenuta’s. When I was a northside Kenosha kid, Tenuta’s is where I shopped.
“If we can sell a thousand calendars and give all that money to the charities, that would be great.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.