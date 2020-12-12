A year of sunrises on Kenosha charity calendar

“Everyone loves Lake Michigan, right?”

That sentiment — spoken by Tim Thompkins but shared universally around these parts — is one of the driving forces behind a calendar featuring 12 sunrise photos of the greatest of the Great Lakes.

The bigger driving force is helping three local charities: the Shalom Center, the ELCA Outreach Center and the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse.

“These groups have really focused on areas of critical need at this time,” said Thompkins, who has a long history of being involved in the Kenosha community.

Thompkins teamed up with his high school friends Jim Tostrud and Troy Woodrow — all Bradford class of 1980 — to produce the calendar. It features photos by the three of them, plus cover art by Tostrud.

“This project was a lot of fun to do, and I hope the money it raises can make an impact here,” Thompkins said. He’s retired and is up before 6 every morning, “trying to get my steps in. That early in the morning, you see our world in a different way. I had a new phone to try and just started taking photos.”

For Woodrow, photography is a serious interest. And for Tostrud, it’s part of his business.